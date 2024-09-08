Attending the Pittston Area Class of 1974’s 50 reunion are, from, left: Darlene DeBiasi, Roberta Pocceschi, Patty Poloumbo Baumes and Darlene Gubino. Submitted Photo

<p>From left: Julie Lucarella, Karen Christein and Nancy Jakuboski gather at the Pittston Area Class of 1974’s 50th reunion.</p> <p>Submitted Photo</p>

<p>Carol DeLeo, right, and Jeannette Morgan, present opening remarks at the Pittston Area Class of 1974’s 50th reunion.</p> <p>Submitted Photo</p>

<p>Catching up at their 50th class reunion from Pittston Area are, from left: Chris Ameen, Leona Aquilina, Debbie Pesotine and Virginia Augello.</p> <p>Submitted Photo</p>

<p>Gathered around Sue Renfer, front, are, from left: Ann Marie Conigliiaro, JoAnn Yashinski and Ann Marie Zelenski.</p> <p>Submitted Photo</p>

<p>Enjoying time together at the Pittston Area Class of 1974’s 50th reunion are, Barbara Aversa, front, and, from left: Dale Mikolaczyk and Skip Warner.</p> <p>Submitted Photo</p>

<p>The Pittston Area Class of 1974 gathers in St. Joseph Marello Hall on Saturday, Aug. 31.</p> <p>Submitted Photo</p>

PITTSTON — The Pittston Area Class of 1974 gathered to celebrate the 50th anniversary of graduation on Saturday, Aug. 31, in St. Joseph Marello Parish Hall.

