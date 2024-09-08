From left: Julie Lucarella, Karen Christein and Nancy Jakuboski gather at the Pittston Area Class of 1974’s 50th reunion. Submitted Photo

Carol DeLeo, right, and Jeannette Morgan, present opening remarks at the Pittston Area Class of 1974’s 50th reunion. Submitted Photo

Catching up at their 50th class reunion from Pittston Area are, from left: Chris Ameen, Leona Aquilina, Debbie Pesotine and Virginia Augello. Submitted Photo

Gathered around Sue Renfer, front, are, from left: Ann Marie Conigliiaro, JoAnn Yashinski and Ann Marie Zelenski. Submitted Photo

Enjoying time together at the Pittston Area Class of 1974’s 50th reunion are, Barbara Aversa, front, and, from left: Dale Mikolaczyk and Skip Warner. Submitted Photo