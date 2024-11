Veteran John Serafin explains the significance of the POW/MIA Missing Man Table.

U.S. Navy Veteran Ron Gitkos leads the Pledge of Allegiance at Immaculate Conception Church, West Pittston.

Veteran and Dupont AMVETS Honor Guard member John Pliska salutes along with his comrades during the Pledge of Allegiance during the Veterans Mass at Immaculate Conception Church of Corpus Christi Parish.

Capt. TJ Hromisin, U.S. Army-RET., a Purple Heart, Bronze Star, Army Commendation Medal and the Combat Infantryman Badge recipient, was a guest of the Veterans Mass at Immaculate Conception Church, West Pittston, sits between his parents Mary Ellen and Jerry Hromisin.

WEST PITTSTON — Immaculate Conception Church of Corpus Christi Parish held a special Program commemorating Veterans Day at 10 a.m. Mass on Sunday, Nov. 10.

The congregation saw a film on the origins of the song, “God Bless America” sung by Kate Smith.

Builders Club students from Wyomign Area Catholic lined the church center aisle waving the U.S. flag.

Mass celebrant was Monsignor John Sempa, church pastor.