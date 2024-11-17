From left: Frank Bartoli, Kelly Byrne; WBRE Media and emcee, Ellie Bartoli, Tom Williams; WBRE Media and emcee, Matthew Krispin, the 2024 Dave Galli Community Achievement Award recipient at the PA Inclusive Red Carpet Gala held on Saturday, Nov. 9 at The Banks Venue, Pittston. Submitted Photo

Huyen Nguyen, left, and Ellie Bartoli, center, stand with husband and father, respectively, Frank Bartoli at the PA Inclusive Red Carpet Gala at The Banks Venue, Pittston. Submitted Photo

Frank Bartoli, left, Lizzie Breznay, seated, honoree award recipient, Kaitlin Hall, standing center, marketing and development director PA Inclusive, PA State Rep. Jim Haddock, right, celebrity usher for Lizzie. Submitted Photo