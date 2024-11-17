EXETER — The Wyoming Area Drama Club & Thespian Troupe 4795 will present “The Play That Goes Wrong.” at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22; 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, in the Secondary Center Auditorium.
Tickets are $10 and are on sale at the Secondary Center Auditorium Lobby from Sunday, Nov. 21 through Nov. 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. and before each performance.
The student version of the play follows a performance of a murder/mystery, where the ill-fated theatre company encounterss numberous mishaps.