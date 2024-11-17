Jake Bonin and Sam Capitano lift Owen Klaproth as Amara Tiernan and Jason Dietrich watch during a scene from ‘The Play That Goes Wrong,’ presented by the Wyoming Area Drama Club & Thespian Troupe 4795.

Wyoming Area Drama Club held practice of the play, ‘The Play That Goes Wrong,’ featuring actors, from left: Sam Capitano, Amara Tiernan (floor), Caleb Kutteroff, Owen Klaproth, Michael Smith, Gwen Keezer (floor), Sophia Farrell (window), Gabe Keezer (chaise), and Jake Bonin.

‘The Play That Goes Wrong,’ presented by the Wyoming Area Drama Club is shown during rehearsals. From left: Jason Dietrich, Sam Capitano, Owen Klaproth, Sophia Farrell, Jake Bonin, Gabe Keezer (on chaise).

EXETER — The Wyoming Area Drama Club & Thespian Troupe 4795 will present “The Play That Goes Wrong.” at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22; 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, in the Secondary Center Auditorium.

Tickets are $10 and are on sale at the Secondary Center Auditorium Lobby from Sunday, Nov. 21 through Nov. 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. and before each performance.

The student version of the play follows a performance of a murder/mystery, where the ill-fated theatre company encounterss numberous mishaps.