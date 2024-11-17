A fencing instructor was brought in to teach Owen Klaproth, left, and Jake Bonin, proper fencing technique for the play, ‘The Play That Goes Wrong,’ to be presented on Nov. 22-24. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

A fencing instructor was brought in to teach Owen Klaproth, left, and Jake Bonin, proper fencing technique for the play, ‘The Play That Goes Wrong,’ to be presented on Nov. 22-24.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

'The Play That Goes Wrong,' presented by the Wyoming Area Drama Club is shown during rehearsals. From left: Jason Dietrich, Sam Capitano, Owen Klaproth, Sophia Farrell, Jake Bonin, Gabe Keezer (on chaise). Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

‘The Play That Goes Wrong,’ presented by the Wyoming Area Drama Club is shown during rehearsals. From left: Jason Dietrich, Sam Capitano, Owen Klaproth, Sophia Farrell, Jake Bonin, Gabe Keezer (on chaise).

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
Wyoming Area Drama Club held practice of the play, 'The Play That Goes Wrong,' featuring actors, from left: Sam Capitano, Amara Tiernan (floor), Caleb Kutteroff, Owen Klaproth, Michael Smith, Gwen Keezer (floor), Sophia Farrell (window), Gabe Keezer (chaise), and Jake Bonin. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Wyoming Area Drama Club held practice of the play, ‘The Play That Goes Wrong,’ featuring actors, from left: Sam Capitano, Amara Tiernan (floor), Caleb Kutteroff, Owen Klaproth, Michael Smith, Gwen Keezer (floor), Sophia Farrell (window), Gabe Keezer (chaise), and Jake Bonin.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
Jake Bonin and Sam Capitano lift Owen Klaproth as Amara Tiernan and Jason Dietrich watch during a scene from 'The Play That Goes Wrong,' presented by the Wyoming Area Drama Club & Thespian Troupe 4795. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Jake Bonin and Sam Capitano lift Owen Klaproth as Amara Tiernan and Jason Dietrich watch during a scene from ‘The Play That Goes Wrong,’ presented by the Wyoming Area Drama Club & Thespian Troupe 4795.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

EXETER — The Wyoming Area Drama Club & Thespian Troupe 4795 will present “The Play That Goes Wrong.” at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22; 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, in the Secondary Center Auditorium.

Tickets are $10 and are on sale at the Secondary Center Auditorium Lobby from Sunday, Nov. 21 through Nov. 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. and before each performance.

The student version of the play follows a performance of a murder/mystery, where the ill-fated theatre company encounterss numberous mishaps.

