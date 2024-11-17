Grace & Park, 14 S. Main St., Pittston, will be open for Pink Friday from 2 to 8 p.m. Nov. 22.

PITTSTON — Downtown Pittston merchants are gearing up for the second annual Pink Friday sales event from 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 22, when participating stores will have special offers, deals, sales, pop-up shops, entertainment and more.

“This is a great community event and it’s a great opportunity for people to come out and shop before the hustle and bustle of the holidays to support our local small businesses,” Mary Kroptavich, Pittston Main Street manager, said. “There are plenty of merchants offering great deals giving shoppers a chance to save money for Christmas gifts.”

Pink Friday is a nationwide initiative to #SupportSmallFirst by shopping at your local, downtown businesses before visiting the big box stores on Black Friday.

Participating merchants include:

• Merle Norman – 10% off holiday gift sets and receive $5 off a lip product when you come in for a long-wear manicure.

• Drip Coffee Co – Receive a free drink coupon for every $30 spent on merchandise.

• Gypsy Angel Row – Special in-store deals and discounts.

• City Trenz Boutique – Visit us and take advantage of 20% to 50% off Sterling Silver jewelry.

• Rikasa – 10% off all gift card purchases.

• Bravo Tex-Mex – Receive one free Margarita to anyone who wears pink to dinner. Menu item purchase necessary for the free drink.

• Just You Salon and Wellness – 35% off all jewelry, any wellness service booked on Nov. 22 will receive 25% off, $20 off every $100 Gift Certificate Purchase

• Art e Fekts Gallery – Special artist pop-ups, $10 off every $50 gift card purchase.

• Evolve Fitness – “Sweat-Sip-Shop” 30-minute express workout, wine tasting and Lululemon deals.

• Designs by Olivia Grey – Use code “PINK” in store only and receive 20% off your candle purchase.

• Marc’s Tattoo – Every $100 spent, get an extra $25 free.

• Grace & Park – Stop by for in-store deals.