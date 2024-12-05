Luzerne County Council must decide if it will continue funding law enforcement officers at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport security checkpoints next year.

Council had authorized the county District Attorney’s Office to provide law enforcement for all departing flights in August 2021 after Avoca borough opted to stop providing coverage.

However, the federal government eliminated funding for airport law enforcement officers earlier this year, increasing the burden on the county.

Coverage costs approximately $144,000 per year, or $12,000 a month, county DA Sam Sanguedolce told council during an October work session.

The airport has been contributing $2,500 per month, or $30,000 annually, the DA said. The airport is expected to increase its contribution to $60,000 at an upcoming meeting, but that would still leave approximately $84,000 in county expenses, officials said.

Council will likely hold off on a decision until the airport’s contribution for 2025 is locked in through official action, council Chairman John Lombardo said Wednesday.

Because the airport is governed by a bi-county board with neighboring Lackawanna, several council members have complained that Lackawanna is not contributing.

Luzerne County Councilwoman LeeAnn McDermott, who serves on the bi-county airport board, said she pressed Lackawanna County Commissioners to contribute. Although a payment is unlikely in 2025 due to Lackawanna’s tax increase, she urged the commissioners to consider allocating funds in 2026.

During the October work session, Sanguedolce presented strong arguments to continue the arrangement next year.

The lion’s share of the complex falls in this county’s border and jurisdiction for law enforcement purposes, Sanguedolce said.

“I know it’s an unpleasant pill to swallow, especially for me, but being that this is really a Luzerne County airport, I think the Luzerne County DA’s office is in the best position to provide the security,” the DA said.

No county municipalities can absorb the cost to provide this coverage, he said. Officials at all levels continue pushing for restoration of federal funds, he added.

Public safety is one of the government’s primary responsibilities, the DA said.

“There is just not an option to me considering the 9/11 terrorists came through an airport in Maine the size of Avoca,” Sanguedolce said.

County Manager Romilda Crocamo shared similar views, telling council the airport is increasing its passengers and flights.

Describing the airport as “one of the best things about this area,” Councilwoman Joanna Bryn Smith asked Sanguedolce what consequences would result from having no law enforcement at the airport.

The DA said it would have to shut down because the federal government requires a five-minute police response time. Compliance would be impossible for municipal departments without someone stationed at the airport, he said.

He also said there are safety reasons that make police presence at the checkpoint a “necessity,” citing altercations and overdoses that have occurred at the airport.

“You would be shocked at how many guns come through — most unwittingly, nobody with ill intent. We made several arrests for that reason,” he said.

Council resumed discussion about the airport security proposal at its last work session Nov. 26.

Councilman Gregory S. Wolovich Jr., also a bi-county airport board member, said county officials must keep pushing federal legislators to provide funding. Halting coverage is not an option, he said.

“It’s critical that we have security there,” Wolovich said.

Lombardo concurred, noting the DA acknowledged there have been incidents warranting law enforcement at the airport.

Councilman Jimmy Sabatino agreed with Wolovich and said he is more supportive of renewal after learning the airport intends to contribute $60,000.

Council Vice Chairman Brian Thornton echoed their views. He acknowledged the airport contribution and said he would not have agreed to a proposal requiring the county to pay all costs.

Councilman Kevin Lescavage said he discovered through research that one airport is paying for law enforcement coverage through a $1 fee added to daily airport parking rates. He said it would be “more fair” for airport users to contribute.

Crocamo said the proposed agreement now before council is limited to 2025 and will allow officials time to investigate and possibly initiate other funding if federal reimbursement is not reactivated, such as Lescavage’s parking fee idea.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.