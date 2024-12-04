If the money becomes available, Luzerne County’s operational services division is asking council to earmark $3.85 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to repair a 1.96-mile portion of Lower Demunds Road in Dallas Township and other county-owned infrastructure.

The county will have leftover funds because past earmarks must be lowered or withdrawn altogether if recipients scaled back plans or are unable to complete work within deadline.

At least $2.9 million was recently freed up from two projects — $900,000 from altering the scope of recreational enhancements in the area of Nesbitt and Kirby parks and $2 million from canceling an earmark for a parkade at the former Hotel Sterling site in Wilkes-Barre.

Approximately 20 modifications also will appear on council’s Dec. 10 meeting agenda, including some returning funds because they won’t meet their deadlines or completed projects under-budget, county Grant Writer/Acting Human Services Division Head Michele Sparich told council.

Related Video

Operational Services Division Head Jennifer Pecora and Project Management Director Nick Vough presented the $3.85 million request during last week’s council work session:

• Lower Demunds Road — $2 million for stormwater repairs, full-depth reclamation and paving.

• Palta Road Bridge, Ross Township — $350,000 for superstructure replacement.

• Kisenwether Bridge, Sugarloaf Township —$500,000 for bridge/culvert replacement.

• Five salt sheds/maintenance garages — $1 million ($200,000 each) to refurbish the structures and address stormwater.

Pecora told council the two bridges and Lower Demunds were recommended because engineering and design are wrapping up, which means the projects could be bid out and completed next year.

“These are basically shovel-ready projects,” Pecora said.

Lower Demunds is a priority due to a high number of complaints about the road condition, safety concerns and drainage issues, Pecora told council.

The roadway was among the top 10 highest priority projects on a list the county administration released in 2021 based on conditions assessed using road data and special software. Reilly Associates, the county’s outside engineer, is working with the administration to update the priority list.

Additional funding would be required to address the entire four-mile stretch of Lower Demunds, officials said.

Pecora noted the division is compiling a formal application for the county’s American Rescue consultant to verify all projects on the list meet eligibility requirements.

Five of the county’s six salt sheds are “in desperate need of repair,” Pecora told council.

Concerns surfaced over the summer, when temporary emergency repairs were required to reinforce the walls and alter the pitch of the Back Mountain salt shed roof to stop material from reaching waterways, Pecora said.

County Manager Romilda Crocamo interjected, saying council and the public should know the specifics.

“That shed was in such disrepair, the walls weren’t even there, and there was garbage strewn all over,” Crocamo said. “It wasn’t something that happened overnight. These sheds were neglected for years.”

Crocamo said this infrastructure must be repaired and maintained, adding, “I couldn’t believe what I saw.”

The county has approximately 120 miles of roads and 300 bridges scattered within its boundaries, many inherited from municipalities during the Great Depression.

American Rescue consultant

Council also was briefed on a requested contract extension with Maryland-based Booth Management Consulting, which has been monitoring and assisting the county with its American Rescue funds since June 2022 to ensure it is in compliance with federal regulations and auditing requirements.

The $749,423 payment from the county’s American Rescue allocation will cover work through the end of 2026, which is the anticipated end of the program.

Company head Robin Booth told council the U.S. Treasury now allows up to 15% of the total American Rescue award for administrative fees, but her company’s fee, with the extension, remains at 2.2%. She said five full-time workers are handling the county contract.

Council is expected to vote on the extension on Dec. 10.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.