The Class of Saint John the Evangelist High School of 1964 recently celebrated their 60th reunion at the Wildflower Room, Holiday Inn in Wilkes Barre. Their celebration began with Mass at Saint John the Evangelist Church in Pittston, during which they honored the deceased members of the class and sang the school’s Alma Mater. Shown from left are, first row: Mary Therese Grace Clark; Jeanne Radar Giza; Patricia Quinn McDonnell; Margaret McNevin Barrett; JoAnn Brosso Griglock; Theresa Dickson; Rosina LaTorre Bremmer; Diane Julio Schwartz; Kathleen Gavigan Franklin; Mary Ann Hudzinski Belaski Antos; and Kathy Spadi Rushnok. Second row: Sylvia LaNunziata Appel; Patricia Wilson Schmitt; Ann Mullarkey DeLucca; Joyce Flaherty Hines; Mary Joan Saitta Dickey; JoEllen Kelly Devlin; Sally Slocum Frank; Nancy Mesaris Silfee; Mary Ann O’Hara Garrity; Michael Caputo; Sue Trentley Jurewicz; and Roger Hines. Third row: Patrick McDonnell; Thomas Brennan’ Catherine Harned-Hall; Frank Smith and Michael Burke.