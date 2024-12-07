Lukas Burakiewicz hit five, first-half 3-pointers and Luke Kopetchny led the way in the fourth quarter Friday night as Wyoming Area returned to the .500 mark in boys basketball with a 61-59, non-league victory over visiting Lakeland.

Burakiewicz finished with a team-high 19 points to help Wyoming Area overcome seven 3-pointers and 21 points by Lakeland’s Dylan Kopa. Burakiewicz led four Warriors in double figures.

Kopetchny scored six of his 14 points in the fourth quarter. Drew Keating finished with 12 points and Anthony DeLucca had 10.

Lakeland led 21-16 after one quarter and the game was tied at halftime and again going into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors went ahead for good by scoring the first five points of the fourth quarter.

Kopetchny and Keating both converted three-point plays in the fourth quarter while Wyoming Area was limiting Lakeland to seven points.

The Warriors led 60-56 into the final minute.

Jake McHale’s 3-pointer pulled the Chiefs within one with 35 seconds left.

Kopetchny hit the first of two free throws with 12 seconds left, then Lakeland missed a 3-pointer for the win in the closing seconds. The loose rebound was still being chased when the final buzzer sounded.

Mid Valley 62, Wyoming Area 38

Mid Valley opened a 35-13 halftime lead on its home court Tuesday.

Wyoming Area closed to within 40-25 after three quarters before Mid Valley scored 22 points in the fourth quarter of the non-league game.

Drew Keating and Luke Kopetchny scored 14 points each in the loss.

Pocono Mountain East 80, Wyoming Area 56

Luke Kopetchny scored 23 points Nov. 30 in the final of the James Akens Memorial Tournament at North Pocono, giving him 48 points in two games and a spot on the all-tournament team.

Tournament Most Valuable Player Rayshawn Harris scored 10 of his 16 points in the second quarter when Pocono Mountain East turned a 12-11 deficit into a 36-24 halftime lead.

Kopetchny made his last eight free throws to finish 11-for-13 from the line.

Drew Keating added 10 points.

Dallas finished third and North Pocono fourth in the season-opening tournament.