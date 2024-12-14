WILKES-BARRE — Famed Wyoming Valley rock musician Bill Kelly died Friday, at his home in Nashville, Tenn., surrounded by his family, after a prolonged illness.
A celebration of life will be scheduled after the holidays.
Kelly will forever be remembered as the singer of the 1971 hit “Timothy” recorded on Scepter Records with his group The Buoys, charting at #17 in the Billboard Hot 100 Chart.
He would later record for Epic Records, MCA Records and Columbia Records with his partner, Jerry Hludzik, as the Jerry Kelly Band and Dakota.
“Bill was an anomaly in the music business,” stated his manager, Jim Della Croce. “He was equally at home opening for Queen at Madison Square Garden as he was leading Charlie Louvin’s band at the Grand Ole Opry. When he moved to Nashville, he worked with me at Pathfinder Management, then served as a booking agent and first-call band leader. He penned, produced and recorded Christian music hit songs and never stopped honing his skills. Through it all, Bill’s credibility and faith remained rock-solid. He made an indelible mark in all aspects of the business and our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”
Kelly, 74, was a graduate of Wyoming Area and he had been a successful musician for most of his life as part of The Buoys, the Jerry-Kelly Band and Dakota.
“We lost a beautiful voice whose music will live on forever,” said Joe Nardone Sr., owner of Gallery of Sound and a concert promoter. “A long-time friend. True talent gone too soon. He will be missed.”
“This is a great loss,” said Alan K. Stout, a former longtime music columnist with the Times Leader, current radio host on 105 The River, and executive director of Visit Luzerne County. “Few local bands were able to accomplish what The Buoys, as well as Dakota, were able to accomplish. National record deals, national tours, a Top-20 hit — they did all of that, and it was all anchored by the perfect harmonies of Bill Kelly and Jerry Hludzik.
“I am grateful to have gotten to know Bill over the years and to have interviewed him several times. His stories were amazing. It was a life well lived, full of music and creativity. And beyond all of that, he was simply a very, very nice man.
“Ironically, I just played ‘Timothy’ on my radio show this past Sunday night. And the last time I saw him was just over a year ago, when he was being inducted into the Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame. Though his health was in decline, he performed absolutely beautifully that night. And I will cherish that memory always. When it comes to arts and entertainment in NEPA, Bill and The Buoys are on our Mount Rushmore.”
In 1971, while with the band The Buoys, Kelly and Jerry Hludzik notched a Top-20 hit with the song “Timothy” and were major label contenders throughout the decade. By 1980, they’d moved on to a new musical project, Dakota.
Thom Greco, local music promoter and manager, said he was proud to have been able to call Kelly his friend.
“We were close to Bill and kept in touch with him,” Greco said. “It was very tough toward the end. I’m proud to have been associated with him and The Buoys — we did a tribute to The Buoys at Genetti’s. Bill also was a big help with the songs and production of the album with Jimmy Harnen and Synch.”
Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.