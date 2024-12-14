This table of family and friends enjoyed the 2024 Women’s Network Holiday Party at the Mohegan Pennsylvania on Wednesday. From left, first row: Florence Duffy and Mary Jo Chiampi; Second row: Joleen Lazecki, Holly Colozza, Rita Skechus and Patricia Colozza. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

This table of family and friends enjoyed the 2024 Women’s Network Holiday Party at the Mohegan Pennsylvania on Wednesday. From left, first row: Florence Duffy and Mary Jo Chiampi; Second row: Joleen Lazecki, Holly Colozza, Rita Skechus and Patricia Colozza.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

<p>Michelle Mikitish, left, Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce president, and Brandi Bartush, Chamber director of operations and member services, led the night at the Women’s Network Holiday Party.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

Michelle Mikitish, left, Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce president, and Brandi Bartush, Chamber director of operations and member services, led the night at the Women’s Network Holiday Party.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
<p>Lifelong friends Cindy Hogan, left, and Mary Kay Brogan, right, take in the program at the 2024 Greater Pittston Women’s Network Christmas Party and Marketplace at Mohegan Pennsylvania Grand Ballroom on Wednesday.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

Lifelong friends Cindy Hogan, left, and Mary Kay Brogan, right, take in the program at the 2024 Greater Pittston Women’s Network Christmas Party and Marketplace at Mohegan Pennsylvania Grand Ballroom on Wednesday.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
<p>Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce’s Women’s Network’s Holiday party helper Liz Lynch, right, hands a raffle gift basket to winner Sage Stempien of Exeter, while attending the annual event at Mohegan Pennsylvania Grand Ballroom on Wednesday.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce’s Women’s Network’s Holiday party helper Liz Lynch, right, hands a raffle gift basket to winner Sage Stempien of Exeter, while attending the annual event at Mohegan Pennsylvania Grand Ballroom on Wednesday.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
<p>Carrie Harris, left, and Theresa Hudak take a selfie during the Greater Pittston Women’s Network’s Holiday Dinner and Marketplace at the Mohegan Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Dec. 11.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

Carrie Harris, left, and Theresa Hudak take a selfie during the Greater Pittston Women’s Network’s Holiday Dinner and Marketplace at the Mohegan Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
<p>Vendors Danielle Crisano of Domestic Goddess Goods, near left, and Laura Carter of My Sister’s Granola, far left, wait on mother and daughter, respectively, Michele Klaiss, near right, and Caila Klaiss, far right, during the annual Greater Pittston Women’s Network’s Holiday Party and Marketplace at Mohegan Pennsylvania.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

Vendors Danielle Crisano of Domestic Goddess Goods, near left, and Laura Carter of My Sister’s Granola, far left, wait on mother and daughter, respectively, Michele Klaiss, near right, and Caila Klaiss, far right, during the annual Greater Pittston Women’s Network’s Holiday Party and Marketplace at Mohegan Pennsylvania.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
<p>Nearly 200 women attended the Greater Pittston Women’s Network’s annual Holiday Party & Marketplace at the Mohegan Pennsylvania Grand Ballroom on Wednesday.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

Nearly 200 women attended the Greater Pittston Women’s Network’s annual Holiday Party & Marketplace at the Mohegan Pennsylvania Grand Ballroom on Wednesday.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

WILKES-BARRE — The Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce’s Women’s Network held the annual Holiday Dinner & Marketplace at Mohegan Pennsylvania’s Grand Ballroom on Wednesday, Dec. 11. Nearly 200 women attended the event. Over 40 merchants participated in the marketplace.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR