Hughestown Borough holds Christmas Tree Lighting

Hughestown Borough Chaplin Billy Brodbeck, left, addresses the audience gathered for the borough Christmas tree lighting just before the arrival of Santa Claus. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Lynda Hoban, Hughestown Crime Watch president, welcomed the crowd to the annual tree lighting ceremony. In the background is Hughestown Borough Chaplin Billy Brodbeck who offered a Christmas prayer. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Kevin Paranich, who dresses up as Buddy the Elf each year for the Hughestown Borough Christmas Tree lighting, helped hand out treats to the children and adults. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Santa Claus arrived to the Hughestown Borough Christmas Tree lighting in style, escorted by the borough's police and fire departments. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Tucker Smoke, 6, left, along with his brother, Bryson, 9, get a chance to sit with Santa Claus to tell him what they want for Christmas at the Hughestown Borough Christmas Tree lighting on Sunday, Dec. 8. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

HUGHESTOWN — The annual Christmas tree lighting, sponsored by the Hughestown Crime Watch program, was held with a parade and visit from Santa Claus.