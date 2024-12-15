Lynda Hoban, Hughestown Crime Watch president, welcomed the crowd to the annual tree lighting ceremony. In the background is Hughestown Borough Chaplin Billy Brodbeck who offered a Christmas prayer. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Kevin Paranich, who dresses up as Buddy the Elf each year for the Hughestown Borough Christmas Tree lighting, helped hand out treats to the children and adults. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Santa Claus arrived to the Hughestown Borough Christmas Tree lighting in style, escorted by the borough’s police and fire departments. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch