The software Luzerne County uses to track and assess properties for real estate taxation will be upgraded due to discontinuation of the current version the end of next year.

County council unanimously approved the upgrade last week with Vision Government Solutions Inc.

Vision agreed to a reduced rate for the software that will cost the county $21,275 this year, $100,000 in 2025 and $550,000 in both 2026 and 2027, officials said. Approximately $159,200 also will be charged for annual technical support in 2025 and 2026.

Funding already is in place to cover the 2024 and 2025 expenses, but council must identify funds in future budgets to pay the 2026 and 2027 portions.

County Assessment Director Kristin Montgomery negotiated a credit from past work to lower the county’s expense.

County Budget/Finance Division Head Mary Roselle said the cost per parcel is $7.23, which is lower than the typical $10 to $11 per parcel.

Existing data collected on the county’s 169,000 properties, including photographs and structure and acreage measurements, must be exported to the new system before it can be activated later next year.

American Rescue

Maryland-based Booth Management Consulting will continue monitoring the county’s federal American Rescue Plan Act allocations through 2026, which is the anticipated end of the program, council unanimously decided last week.

Booth will receive $749,423 for the extended work, with the payment coming from the American Rescue funds.

Several council members stressed Booth is ensuring the county is in compliance with federal regulations and auditing that is expected to be performed by the federal government.

A council majority also voted to use American Rescue funds to provide bonuses to six employees that county Manager Romilda Crocamo said are handling significantly more work associated with program earmarks to more than 140 entities.

County Councilman Harry Haas provided the lone vote against the stipends proposed by Crocamo. Councilwoman Joanna Bryn Smith asked a series of questions about how the amounts were determined but ultimately approved them, saying at one point she does not want to “take it out on the wrong people.”

The annual stipends to be paid at the end of 2024, 2025 and 2026:

• $2,000 to Purchasing Director Mary Ann Amesbury and Accounts Manager Peggy Baloga

• $2,500 to Executive Assistant Jennifer Thomas

• $5,000 to County Budget/Finance Division Head Mary Roselle

• $7,500 to Community Development Deputy Director Mark Majikes and Grants Writer Michele Sparich

Detectives

Council did not vote last week on a proposed new four-year collective bargaining agreement with county detectives running through the end of 2028.

Several council members said after the meeting they wanted more information.

The contract is back on the voting agenda for Tuesday’s meeting.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Instructions for the remote attendance option will be posted under council’s online public meetings link at luzernecounty.org.

Meeting schedule

In addition to Tuesday’s council meeting, three other evening sessions will be held this week in the courthouse.

On Monday (Dec. 16), Crocamo will hold the manager’s yearly forum required by the home rule charter at 5 p.m.

The county’s five-citizen Election Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday (Dec. 18). Remote attendance instructions are posted in council’s authorities/boards/commissions online meeting link at luzernecounty.org.

Finally, the county’s seven-citizen Government Study Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 19). The panel is reviewing the existing home rule charter and will recommend possible changes that may appear on the ballot in the November 2025 general election. The remote attendance link is under council’s online public meetings section at luzernecounty.org.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.