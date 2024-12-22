Second Presbyterian Church school instructor Amanda Thomas helps Delia Davis put on her star costume for the annual Christmas Program on Sunday, Dec. 15. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

<p>Cellphone cameras were out recording the Second Presbyterian Church’s Children’s Christmas Program at the Pittston church.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

<p>Children participating at the Second Presbyterian Church, Pittston, Christmas Program. Shown in the photo are: first row: Symphony Keaerns. Second row, left to right: Nico Davis, Anderson Green, Ella Amitia. Third row: Jack Thomas, Declan O’Hop, Delia Davis, True Kearns, Abigail Thomas. Back row: Michael Amitia, Benjamin Thomas, Isabel Davis, Zoe Thomas.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

<p>From left: Delia Davis, True Kearns and Zoe Thomas, perform a Christmas song.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

<p>Isabel Davis sings along with other Second Presbyterian Church students during the Christmas program.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

<p>Second Presbyterian Church school students act out a scene from a Christmas song on Sunday, Dec. 15. From left: Ella Amitia, Anderson Green, Nico Davis and Declan O’Hop. Second row: True Kearns, Jack Thomas, Abigail Thomas and Delia Davis. Third row: Rachel Smyden, Colson Tierney, Michael Amitia, Isabel Davis and Zoe Thomas.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

<p>Proud mom Cara Green has her eyes and cellphone camera focused on her son Anderson during the Second Presbyterian Church’s children’s Christmas program.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

PITTSTON — The Second Presbyterian Church, located on Parsonage St., held the annual Children’s Christmas program during worship service on Sunday, Dec. 15.

Students participated in the nativity play portraying the birth of Jesus, adults and children gave readings, and pianist Elaine Bell accompanied all songs.

The program concluded with the congregation joining in song singing “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” as Santa Claus entered the church.

A light lunch with beverages was served at the conclusion of the program.

Children participating in the 2024 Christmas program: Ella Amitia, Michael Amitia, Delia Davis, Isabel Davis, Nico Davis, Anderson Green, True Kearns, Symphony Kearns, James Kearns, Declan O’Hop, Aaron Thomas, Abigail Thomas, Ben Thomas, Jack Thomas, Zoe Thomas, and Colson Tierney.

Amanda Amitia, Jennie Davis, Amanda Davis and Deanne Carmean serve as Sunday school instructors.

The Children’s Christmas Program guide was designed, drawn, and colored by Delia Davis.

