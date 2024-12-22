PITTSTON — The Second Presbyterian Church, located on Parsonage St., held the annual Children’s Christmas program during worship service on Sunday, Dec. 15.
Students participated in the nativity play portraying the birth of Jesus, adults and children gave readings, and pianist Elaine Bell accompanied all songs.
The program concluded with the congregation joining in song singing “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” as Santa Claus entered the church.
A light lunch with beverages was served at the conclusion of the program.
Children participating in the 2024 Christmas program: Ella Amitia, Michael Amitia, Delia Davis, Isabel Davis, Nico Davis, Anderson Green, True Kearns, Symphony Kearns, James Kearns, Declan O’Hop, Aaron Thomas, Abigail Thomas, Ben Thomas, Jack Thomas, Zoe Thomas, and Colson Tierney.
Amanda Amitia, Jennie Davis, Amanda Davis and Deanne Carmean serve as Sunday school instructors.
The Children’s Christmas Program guide was designed, drawn, and colored by Delia Davis.