Proud mom Cara Green has her eyes and cellphone camera focused on her son Anderson during the Second Presbyterian Church’s children’s Christmas program.

Second Presbyterian Church school students act out a scene from a Christmas song on Sunday, Dec. 15. From left: Ella Amitia, Anderson Green, Nico Davis and Declan O’Hop. Second row: True Kearns, Jack Thomas, Abigail Thomas and Delia Davis. Third row: Rachel Smyden, Colson Tierney, Michael Amitia, Isabel Davis and Zoe Thomas.

Isabel Davis sings along with other Second Presbyterian Church students during the Christmas program.

From left: Delia Davis, True Kearns and Zoe Thomas, perform a Christmas song.

Children participating at the Second Presbyterian Church, Pittston, Christmas Program. Shown in the photo are: first row: Symphony Keaerns. Second row, left to right: Nico Davis, Anderson Green, Ella Amitia. Third row: Jack Thomas, Declan O’Hop, Delia Davis, True Kearns, Abigail Thomas. Back row: Michael Amitia, Benjamin Thomas, Isabel Davis, Zoe Thomas.

Cellphone cameras were out recording the Second Presbyterian Church’s Children’s Christmas Program at the Pittston church.

PITTSTON — The Second Presbyterian Church, located on Parsonage St., held the annual Children’s Christmas program during worship service on Sunday, Dec. 15.

Students participated in the nativity play portraying the birth of Jesus, adults and children gave readings, and pianist Elaine Bell accompanied all songs.

The program concluded with the congregation joining in song singing “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” as Santa Claus entered the church.

A light lunch with beverages was served at the conclusion of the program.

Related Video

Children participating in the 2024 Christmas program: Ella Amitia, Michael Amitia, Delia Davis, Isabel Davis, Nico Davis, Anderson Green, True Kearns, Symphony Kearns, James Kearns, Declan O’Hop, Aaron Thomas, Abigail Thomas, Ben Thomas, Jack Thomas, Zoe Thomas, and Colson Tierney.

Amanda Amitia, Jennie Davis, Amanda Davis and Deanne Carmean serve as Sunday school instructors.

The Children’s Christmas Program guide was designed, drawn, and colored by Delia Davis.