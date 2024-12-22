WYOMING — Out of tragedy came generosity when Devon Silva, a 2004 Wyoming Area graduate, passed away on Dec. 19, 2017, unexpectedly. Through the kindness of Devon’s family, 165 third grade students from Wyoming Area’s Primary Center received a $40 voucher to Burlington towards the purchase of a winter coat or shoes.

Devon’s mother Lori and stepfather Rob Christian created the Miss Nina Foundation prior to his death, but after Devon, whose nickname was “The Defender,” passed away, the family decided to do something in his memory. Nina was Devon’s cherished pet dog.

In a 2019 Sunday Dispatch interview, Rob Christian stated, “Devon was a very generous person and if he saw his friends needed something he would try to help in any way. We thought it would be a reflection of his character to offer a coats and shoes giveaway to the students. The foundation became something for us to help keep Devon’s memory alive. We want to let everyone to know he was a good kid.”

Since “The Defender” was known for sticking up for children being bullied, it was only logical for the family to help younger children.

“On behalf of our third grade students and teachers, we want to thank Rob Christian and Lori Meetes for their generosity,” Primary Center Principal William Wright said. “This is a great way to give back to the community. With the holidays coming and with winter in motion, the opportunity for our students to receive a new coat or shoes is greatly appreciated. Our students were thrilled to receive their certificates and this kind gesture helps make the community a better place.”

Third-grade student Natalie Ruggles was happy about receiving the voucher but said she wasn’t sure if she would put the money towards a coat or shoes.

This year’s donation to the students totals $6,600. To date, since 2018, the Nina Foundation has donated 1,017 vouchers totaling $40,680 to the Wyoming Area third-grade students.

The voucher from the Miss Nina Foundation to Burlington states if a student wishes to not participate in receiving a the voucher, they may return it back to their teacher or give the voucher to a child in need under 13 years old.

In addition to the Burlington vouchers, the Foundation created a scholarship program for Wyoming Area graduates in 2021 donating $8,000 to a student each year.

All combined between the scholarship program and the coats/shoes program, the Miss Nina Foundation has awarded over $80,000 in seven years to students of Wyoming Area.

The Miss Nina Foundation, a nonprofit organization, raises money throughout the year privately as well as some help from the community. Donations are accepted at Miss Nina Foundation Corp., 141 E. 6th St., Wyoming, PA 18644-2045.

For information on the Miss Nina Foundation or to donate, visit www.missninafoundation.org.