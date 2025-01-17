WEST PITTSTON — America’s “helpful place” is returning to the Pittston area.
A new Gerrity’s Ace Hardware store will be located at 720 Wyoming Ave. in West Pittston, directly across from Gerrity’s The Fresh Grocer.
The store is expected to open in late spring.
“Gerrity’s has been serving West Pittston and the surrounding area since 2006,” said Joe Fasula, owner of Gerrity’s Ace. “We’ve been keeping everyone’s pantry in good shape for nearly two decades, and now we’re excited to help with the rest of their home.”
The store will occupy the building currently rented by Driscoll’s Home Center, bringing Gerrity’s knowledgeable and helpful service paired with top-quality brands to help West Pittston area residents succeed with their everyday home maintenance projects.
This location will be the sixth Ace Hardware store opened by local residents, the Fasula family, who also own Gerrity’s Supermarkets.
Gerrity’s encourages all current Driscoll’s employees, as well as other members of the community, to apply for employment opportunities at the new store.
The company is looking for individuals who are passionate about helping their neighbors improve their homes and gardens.
The 13,000-square-foot store will feature thousands of essential products and supplies, including top brands like Stihl, Craftsman, Weber, Traeger, Big Green Egg, Benjamin Moore and Scotts.
Key product offerings include paint, lawn and garden, hardware, electrical, plumbing, automotive and home décor.
Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.