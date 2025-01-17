WEST PITTSTON — America’s “helpful place” is returning to the Pittston area.

A new Gerrity’s Ace Hardware store will be located at 720 Wyoming Ave. in West Pittston, directly across from Gerrity’s The Fresh Grocer.

The store is expected to open in late spring.

“Gerrity’s has been serving West Pittston and the surrounding area since 2006,” said Joe Fasula, owner of Gerrity’s Ace. “We’ve been keeping everyone’s pantry in good shape for nearly two decades, and now we’re excited to help with the rest of their home.”

Related Video

The store will occupy the building currently rented by Driscoll’s Home Center, bringing Gerrity’s knowledgeable and helpful service paired with top-quality brands to help West Pittston area residents succeed with their everyday home maintenance projects.

This location will be the sixth Ace Hardware store opened by local residents, the Fasula family, who also own Gerrity’s Supermarkets.

Gerrity’s encourages all current Driscoll’s employees, as well as other members of the community, to apply for employment opportunities at the new store.

The company is looking for individuals who are passionate about helping their neighbors improve their homes and gardens.

The 13,000-square-foot store will feature thousands of essential products and supplies, including top brands like Stihl, Craftsman, Weber, Traeger, Big Green Egg, Benjamin Moore and Scotts.

Key product offerings include paint, lawn and garden, hardware, electrical, plumbing, automotive and home décor.

About Ace Hardware

Gerrity’s currently owns five Ace Hardware locations in Carbondale, Peckville, Clarks Summit, Scranton and Shavertown.

Ace Hardware is the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world, with more than 5,500 locally owned and operated hardware stores in approximately 70 countries.

Since 1924, Ace has become a part of local communities around the world and is known as the place with helpful hardware folks.

For more information, visit acehardware.com.

About Gerrity’s

Gerrity’s is the largest, locally-owned, family-owned retail business in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

The company operates in Lackawanna, Luzerne and Northampton counties and consists of ten supermarkets, six hardware stores and a corporate office in Scranton.

The company is owned by Joyce “Mom” Fasula and her son, Joe Fasula. Gerrity’s Supermarkets is part of The Fresh Grocer Banner.

Gerrity’s employs over 1,300 people and has been in business since 1895.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.