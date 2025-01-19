EXETER — Wyoming Area Catholic School, Exeter, will host an open house from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, for students going into pre-school through eighth grade in the 2025-2026 school year.

Eileen Rishcoff, school principal, student ambassadors and parent representatives from PTG and Booster will give tours to families in attendance.

“The diocese of Scranton has wonderful schools,” Rishcoff said. “All of our schools are wonderful. They really are. Wyoming Area Catholic has a great track record for academics.”

Richcoff attributes WAC’s great success over the years to her staff of faculty and teacher aides, 20 in all, which makes the difference.

“If I didn’t think they did a great job, my grandchildren wouldn’t be attending school here,” Rishcoff added. “We just we just had eight of our fifth grade students named Holy Redeemer scholars and one was in the top three of the students who placed in the test. So academically, we have so much to offer here.”

In addition to excelling in academics, the school supports sports programs such as basketball and cross-country, as well as plenty of intramural sports.

The school is currently putting on a play, “The SpongeBob Musical,” which is open to the public.

Richcoff said the school has a family feel. For example, one of her kindergarten students greets her and the other teachers daily with a hug.

“I have a great team, and all the students feel welcome here, and they’re happy to be here,” said Rishcoff.

WAC currently enrolls 161 students with tuition of $6,125 for the first student per family, $5,225 for the second sibling per family and $4,000 for the third family member.

Tuition is adjusted for Catholics and non-Catholics and Rishcoff assured all students are welcome.

The 2025-2026 tuition prices have not been announced as of press time.