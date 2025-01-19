It’s late Friday night as I pen this column after a long day of writing articles, taking photos, editing them and submitting them.

I haven’t had a single thought all week for the column but one thing that struck me is having a few people tell me they were in a funk, depressed a bit and wondering how to get out of it.

I guess we all have moments like that and maybe it has to do with the holidays being over, the bright shiny Christmas lights are put away, and we find ourselves settling deep into the winter mess.

There’s a term for this, it’s called seasonal affective disorder (SAD), which is more common in the winter.

And what do you know; symptoms typically start in the fall and improve in the spring.

What do you know, it’s more common than I thought and I have fallen in that category during a few winters myself.

Some of the symptoms include decreased energy, fatigue, feeling slowed down, difficulty concentrating, remembering, or making decisions.

Wait, there’s more. There can be changes in your sleep or appetite, have aches and pains, headaches, cramps or digestive problems.

Sometimes it includes thoughts of death or suicide.

One of those people confessing to be in a funk said they were evening think of how many Christmas holidays they have left in their life.

I think it’s a natural feeling, as you age, to wonder how much time you have left.

I hope there’s someone reading this would admit aging and death and dying never enter their mind.

The other thing I’ve been noticing is how many people are complaining of aches and pains and how they never feel right or good anymore.

Could it be a part of SAD? Are they really having ill feelings about themselves?

There are a few ways to combat SAD. Light therapy is one way of doing so and it’s suggested to get a light box to be exposed to bright light, especially in the morning.

Psychotherapy, medications and lifestyle changes also help.

Who doesn’t love the bright, warm sunshine on their face? Sunshine always made me feel alive and made me feel good — and good about myself.

When I was still living at home, there was only one window at my parent’s house that faced the southern sky. It was on the second floor.

During the winter, on a sunny day, I would pull back the curtains and just sit there with the sun shining on my face for at least 20 minutes. I would just close my eyes, dream of being on a southern island or someplace in Florida and soak in the sun.

Another suggestion to get out of a funk is to not be alone as much. Get out, mingle amongst friends, hit a retail store (while there are retail stores), and get into a social situation whether you join a club or participate in an indoor sport or invite friends over.

Mental health is a hot topic these days, and in years gone by, if you had a mental issue, you kept it to yourself, but not anymore.

In professional sports, you see more athletes taking mental breaks for days, weeks, or even months. Stress is a killer, and in pro sports, there is a lot of pressure. The first time I could recall a professional athlete taking a break for mental reasons is Naomi Osaka, a former world No. 1 in tennis.

In singles play, you don’t have a team or teammate to rely on or lean on. You are out there all by yourself and competition is extremely stressing. When Naomi took that initial break from tennis, she was slammed or shamed; rather, she was praised for her actions.

Her break from tennis was worth it for her and when she decided to return, she was fresh, sharp, and had a new attitude. Of course, with the millions of dollars in her bank account, she could have afforded to take off as much time as she wanted or even quit tennis altogether, but she didn’t. She went back hungrier than ever and eager to get back on tour.

Now you and I don’t have that luxury to take as much time off from work or any time at all. We have to cope with whatever ails us the best way we can.

Positive support from friends or loved ones is helpful, getting into group support if possible, or finding the right

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) has a National Helpline to call. It is free and confidential 24/7, 365 days a week. They offer treatment referral and service information.

Call SAMHSA at 1-800-662-4357 to see what your best options are.

In the meantime, let’s get ready for some pretty awful winter weather with the bad combination of snow and subzero temperatures. Get set for some of the worst climate of the season.

We just have to get through this deep freeze this week.

Quote of the Week

“That’s the thing about depression: A human being can survive almost anything, as long as she sees the end in sight. But depression is so insidious, and it compounds daily, that it’s impossible to ever see the end.” — Elizabeth Wurtzel, “Prozac Nation”

Thought of the Week

“Mental pain is less dramatic than physical pain, but it is more common and also more hard to bear. The frequent attempt to conceal mental pain increases the burden: it is easier to say, ‘My tooth is aching’ than to say ‘My heart is broken.’” — C.S. Lewis, “The Problem of Pain”

Bumper Sticker

“Depression is the inability to construct a future.” — Rollo May, “Love and Will”