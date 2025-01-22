Pittston Twp.-based packaging company aims to create at least 132 new jobs

PITTSTON TWP. — Gov. Josh Shapiro on Wednesday announced a $1.5 million investment from the Commonwealth to support the expansion of REV Copack — a beverage packaging company in Pittston Township.

The company is investing $3.1 million to more than double its manufacturing capacity, creating at least 132 full-time jobs and retaining 18 jobs. REV Copack is moving its operation from the Grimes Industrial Park in Pittston Township to the CenterPoint Commerce and Trade Park, also in Pittston Township.

“Pennsylvania is the best place in the country for businesses to grow and thrive — and seeing companies like REV Copack deepen their roots here in the Commonwealth sends a clear message to other businesses looking to expand or relocate here that Pennsylvania is open for business,” said Gov. Shapiro. “My Administration is committed to making strategic investments, building a skilled workforce, and positioning Pennsylvania as a leader in manufacturing. Together, we’re growing an economy that works for everyone — creating more jobs, strengthening our communities, and ensuring a brighter future for all Pennsylvanians.”

The Governor’s office said REV Copack has outgrown its existing Pittston Township location and is relocating to a larger facility that will allow the company to scale up from two production lines to at least four production lines for its beverage packaging operation.

The company received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $1.5 million Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) loan and a $55,000 WEDnetPA grant to train workers.

Andy Josuweit, CEO of REV Copack, issued a statement:

“We are proud to call Pennsylvania home and are grateful for the support of Gov. Shapiro and his administration as we continue to grow. This expansion has helped us to double our manufacturing capacity and create new employment opportunities in Luzerne County.

“We are committed to delivering innovative packaging solutions to our customers, while investing in the community and local economy. This project is a testament to the power of public-private partnerships in driving growth and building a stronger future for Pennsylvania.”

DCED Secretary Rick Siger said manufacturing is one of the important industries we’re focusing on in Pennsylvania’s Economic Development Strategy.

“By making strategic investments in growing manufacturers like REV Copack, the Shapiro Administration is helping to strengthen the industry and spur our economy,” Secretary Siger said. “From our prime northeast location to our exceptional, skilled workforce, Pennsylvania is the perfect fit for manufacturing companies.”

According to a news release from the Governor’s office, REV Copack has been in business in the Pittston area since 2022, and it is a privately-owned beverage secondary packaging company that offers a variety of co-packing and repacking options, including cartoning, variety packs, multi-packs, tray forming, e-commerce packaging, and other custom beverage packaging solutions.

“The NEPA Alliance was delighted to support REV Copack’s expansion project, which will bring more jobs to Luzerne County and also create increased production capabilities at their new facility,” said Jeffrey Box, president and CEO at NEPA Alliance. “This project is sure to have a great, lasting impact on the region’s economy.”

The REV Copack expansion project was coordinated by Gov. Shapiro’s BusinessPA team — an experienced group of economic development professionals dedicated to “Getting It Done” for businesses looking to thrive in Pennsylvania.

“Whether based in the Commonwealth, another state, or across the globe, the team moves at the speed of business with the guidance, connections, and financial packages that set companies up for long-term growth and success here in Pennsylvania,” the news release stated.

Since taking office, the Shapiro Administration has secured and announced more than $3 billion in private sector investments.

Gov. Shapiro’s 2024-25 bipartisan budget aims to deliver on his key priorities to make Pennsylvania more competitive economically. It includes:

• $500 million for site development, including $400 million for the PA SITES (Pennsylvania Strategic Investments to Enhance Sites) program.

• $20 million for the Main Street Matters program to support small businesses and commercial corridors that are the backbone of communities across our Commonwealth.

• $15 million for tourism marketing to boost our economy, attract more visitors and support good-paying jobs — building on the Governor’s launch of The Great American Getaway brand to encourage tens of millions within a few hours’ drive to visit Pennsylvania.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.