Will Scharf, from left, and Vice President JD Vance stand as President Donald Trump signs an executive order at an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington on Monday.

President Donald Trump delivered a direct, to the point speech from the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol that made it precisely clear what he intends to do over the next four years, starting immediately, to fix what he called a “crisis of trust” in government.

In a one-two-punch, Trump offered a stinging rebuke of the Biden administration and the political establishment in Washington while providing more details about how aggressive he plans to be in executing his America First agenda. That includes hundreds of expected executive orders within days and weeks.

“For many years, a radical and corrupt establishment has extracted power and wealth from our citizens, while the pillars of our society lay broken and seemingly in complete disrepair,” Trump said.

No one should be surprised at how quickly he acts, buoyed by a Republican-controlled Senate and a narrow GOP majority in the House.

Trump’s direct style of communication and consistent doctrine are a big part of why voters reelected him. His confidence in taking on the main actors and mechanisms of progressivism in government fueled his rise to a second term.

But he has also already spent four years in the Oval Office. He knows exactly which policies he wants to resurrect — and what legislative missteps to avoid — this time around.

He has one more term to leave a legacy, and it’s clear he intends to.

“For American citizens, Jan. 20th, 2025, is Liberation Day,” Trump said.

He called his victory a mandate to right the “horrible betrayal” of the Biden administration.

That may have been a nod to what he plans to do with the Jan. 6 defendants he has promised to pardon — a point that has been front and center of his inauguration.

Since losing in 2020, he has been focused on championing the fight against political persecution and retaking the opportunity to execute his clear vision and agenda, which on Monday he called “the revolution of common sense.”

Now, he gets to do it fully unencumbered by the chains of having to run again for office.

Trump declared it the official policy of the U.S. government to recognize only two genders, male and female. This will include reversing Biden-era policies that had allowed government employees, veterans and others to identify as a third gender.

On immigration, Trump said he will immediately declare a national emergency at the southern border, halting all illegal entry and beginning the deportation process for criminal aliens.

He will reinstate the “Remain in Mexico” policy of his first administration, requiring migrants seeking asylum at the southern border to wait in Mexico during their U.S. court proceedings.

And he will end the practice of “catch and release,” which allows a migrant to be let free from detention while awaiting a hearing in an immigration court. He will send U.S. troops to the southern border to deter the “invasion.”

Trump said he will also declare a national energy emergency, opening up the potential for new oil and gas drilling and exploration projects to help fight inflation.

In a nod to Michigan and the auto workers who broke with unions to support him, Trump promised to end the Green New Deal and revoke the mandates on electric vehicles.

He said he plans to create an External Revenue Service charged with collecting tariffs from other countries and touted the Department of Government Efficiency.

He rescinded dozens of Biden-era policies in one executive order Monday night.

“From this moment on, America’s decline is over,” Trump said.

Having made the wildest political comeback in American history, Trump made it clear he intends to deliver on his promises regardless of what it takes.

Kaitlyn Buss is a columnist for The Detroit News.