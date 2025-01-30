Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo appointed Vito DeLuca as the county’s first chief artificial intelligence officer, describing the move as a “forward-thinking step” to keep the county at the forefront of technological innovation, a Thursday announcement said.

DeLuca will remain employed as the county’s first assistant solicitor and perform artificial intelligence duties without additional compensation, Crocamo said. As first assistant solicitor, DeLuca provides legal counsel and also oversees the conflict counsel division that represents the indigent when public defender’s office attorneys have conflicts.

“This groundbreaking position underscores the county’s commitment to embracing cutting-edge technology to enhance operations and service delivery,” Crocamo said of the artificial intelligence officer.

In his new role, DeLuca will spearhead efforts to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) responsibly and effectively into county operations, Crocamo said.

According to the announcement, DeLuca’s initial priorities will include:

• Developing AI strategies and policies to ensure the safe and ethical use of AI technologies across departments.

• Training staff to leverage AI tools responsibly while prioritizing security, privacy and equity.

• Building partnerships with stakeholders in government, business and technology to explore innovative opportunities for Luzerne County.

According to the announcement, DeLuca “brings a unique blend of legal, technological, business and leadership expertise to the position.” He has more than 30 years of legal and consulting experience and a “proven track record in managing complex projects.”

DeLuca has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from King’s College, a law degree from the University of Pittsburgh School of law and a master’s in business administration from Cornell University. He is pursuing a master’s degree in cybersecurity at the New York University Tandon School of Engineering, completed a 12-week applied data science boot camp at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Institute for Data, Systems, and Society and earned certificates in applied data science and programming through Cornell University.

His technical skills include proficiency in several programming languages, development of machine learning solutions and implementation and fine-tuning of large language models.

“Luzerne County is proud to take a leadership role in the rapidly evolving world of artificial intelligence,” Crocamo said in the release. “With Vito DeLuca’s extensive experience and vision, we are positioning Luzerne County to responsibly harness the transformative potential of AI while addressing the challenges it brings.”

Creation of the position aligns with broader initiatives at the state and federal levels to ensure AI’s responsible development and deployment in public service, it said.

In the release, DeLuca expressed enthusiasm for the role.

“I am honored to lead Luzerne County’s AI initiatives and am eager to work with our talented team and partners with the goal of building a smarter and more efficient county,” he said.

DeLuca has already started creating programs to speed up the research and analysis of county documents and said he expects to focus heavily on educating workers about potential uses and efficiencies of AI — along with limitations.

