Steven M. Coslett announced his candidacy for Luzerne County Council.

A Democrat, Coslett is a lifelong county resident, born and raised in Kingston and now residing in Forty Fort.

He graduated from the Wyoming Valley West School District and attended Luzerne County Community College, where he studied business management and criminal justice. Additionally, Coslett is a graduate of the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections Academy in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania.

Coslett retired after 23 years with the county correctional services division but continues to proudly serve on the honor guard and its board of directors.

With more than two decades of county service, Coslett said he brings a unique perspective to the table shaped by firsthand experience working across various county departments.

“Steven has witnessed the devastating effects of addiction within our community and is committed to finding more effective solutions to address it,” his announcement said.

Coslett said he understands residents need increased support and that law enforcement must be equipped with the resources to combat these issues.

The county correctional facility has long faced significant challenges, from an aging infrastructure to mismanagement, the announcement said.

“As someone who has worked within these walls, Steven is prepared to offer solutions that don’t rely on outside contractors but instead utilize expertise and resources from those who have worked tirelessly to combat the daily challenges they face,” it said.

On the subject of roads and bridges in need of repair, Coslett said it is “time to stop paying for endless studies and start fixing the issues that have been identified.

“The safety and well-being of our residents must always be our top priority,” it said.

Coslett said he realizes the importance of retaining hard-working, experienced government employees and vows to address the issues that create high turnover rates.

“Steven knows Luzerne County is a wonderful place to live and work. Steven understands the need to retain our talented workforce. Ensuring our employees feel valued and supported will make all the difference,” the announcement said.

Coslett promised to remain accessible and answer questions to the best of his ability.

“He will find it for you if he doesn’t have the answer. He understands that his role is to serve you, the voters. He is committed to holding himself to the highest standards of transparency and accountability,” it said.