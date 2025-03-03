Luzerne County Election Director Emily Cook has started posting an online list of candidates who filed nomination petition signatures and other required paperwork to appear on the county’s May 20 primary election ballot.

Cook said she will update the list daily to report additional candidates.

Posted on the election page at luzernecounty.org, the list already is lengthy because this is a local election year with many municipal, school and county races, including tax collectors, election inspectors and judges of elections.

In addition to informing the public, the posting serves as an initial form of proofing because candidates can check it and alert the bureau if they detect any issues with the spelling of their name or any other problem, Cook said. Candidates may call 570-825-1715 or email elections@luzernecounty.org to report any issues.

Related Video

March 11 is the deadline for primary candidates to file their petitions.

Promptly after this deadline, the county election bureau will send candidates both text messages and written communications stating their name and the office they are seeking for verification purposes, Cook said.

A list of all offices appearing on the ballot also has been posted at luzernecounty.org.

Ballot position

The “casting of lots” to determine May 20 primary election candidate ballot positions will be held at 10 a.m. March 19 in Room 301 at the county’s Penn Place Building, 20 N. Pennsylvania Ave. in Wilkes-Barre, according to an election bureau posting.

The election bureau places numbered balls in a container to determine the order.

Candidates may draw for themselves or designate a person to draw for them, the bureau said. If the candidate/designee cannot be present for the casting of lots, election office staff will draw on their behalf.

Study commission

The county’s Government Study Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday (March 6) in the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre.

The seven-citizen commission is assessing potential county home rule charter changes and aims to place its proposal on the November 2025 ballot. Voters will then decide whether to switch to the new structure or keep the system in effect since January 2012.

Commission members had indicated they would continue discussing the composition of the county’s election board, among other issues.

A new commission chair also is needed because Tim McGinley stepped down from the post, although he remains on the commission. McGinley said he been increasingly busy with his duties as a Wyoming Valley West School Board member due to its search for a superintendent and preparation for other key retirements that will be occurring over the next few months.

Commission member Vito Malacari serves as vice chairman. Also serving on the commission are Ted Ritsick (secretary), Cindy Malkemes (treasurer), Matt Mitchell, Mark Shaffer and Stephen J. Urban.

A link to attend the meeting remotely will be posted under council’s online meeting section (scroll down) at luzernecounty.org.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.