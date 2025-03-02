PITTSTON — The Greater Pittston Santa Squad (GPSS) will sponsor an autograph session with Penn State football, Dominic DeLuca from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 13, at The Red Mill, for photos and items.

The fee per signature is $20 for all items and all proceeds are going to GPSS. There will be 8”x10” photos be provided if you don’t have one of your own.

“Wow, how does it get any better than this,” Anthony Marranca, GPSS president said. “Dominic and his family have supported us since day one. Last year, his golf tournament raised over $4,000 for the Santa Squad and for him to reach out and ask to do a signing for us on his spring break really tells you where his heart is.”

DeLuca attended Wyoming where he led the football team to a PIAA State title as a senior in 2019 despite suffering a torn ACL during the game, which he continued to play on.

Coming out of high school, DeLuca committed to playing football at Penn State University as a preferred walk-on.

After making the team, with hard work and determination, DeLuca scored a full scholarship, eventually earning a spot as team co-captain, will play his final season as a Nittany Lion for the 2025 season at linebacker.

“I hope he realizes what an impact he is having on everyone back home,” Marranca added. “He is a special kid from a special family.”