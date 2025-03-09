PITTSTON — Erin Burke Weiss was honored on Sunday, March 2, by being selected as the 2025 Woman of the Year by the Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick at the Friendly Sons’ Annual Women’s Luncheon at The Banks Waterfront, Pittston.
Weiss, a West Pittston native now residing in Forty Fort with husband Michael and children Michael and Anna, is the daughter of the late William “Billy” and Nora Burke.
She thanked the Friendly Sons for the honor of Irish Woman of the Year, noting her late father and former Friendly Sons president would have been proud.
Her father, Billy, loved being Irish, Catholic and a member of the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick.
The special guest speaker was WBRE/WYOU Meteorologist Valerie Smock.
Attendees were treated to Irish dancing by the Joyce School for Irish Dance, Pittston.
Dinner was catered by The Refinery, music was provided by Reel in the Years Duo.