WBRE/WYOU Meterologist Valerie Smock served as guest speaker of the annual Friendly Sons of St. Patrick Irish Woman of the Year Award at The Banks Venue on Sunday, March 2.

Erin Burke Weiss, the 2025 Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick Irish Woman of the Year.

Dancers from the Joyce School of Irish Dance, Pittston, performed for those gathered at The Banks Venue during the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick Irish Woman of the Year Award on Sunday, March 2.

Erin Burke Weiss, the Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick Irish Woman of the Year poses with current officers of the Friendly Sons. Left to right: Tim Wachs, secretary; Kevin O’Brien, Jr., 1st VP; Weiss, Sean Rooney, president, Joe Strubeck, treasurer.

PITTSTON — Erin Burke Weiss was honored on Sunday, March 2, by being selected as the 2025 Woman of the Year by the Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick at the Friendly Sons’ Annual Women’s Luncheon at The Banks Waterfront, Pittston.

Weiss, a West Pittston native now residing in Forty Fort with husband Michael and children Michael and Anna, is the daughter of the late William “Billy” and Nora Burke.

She thanked the Friendly Sons for the honor of Irish Woman of the Year, noting her late father and former Friendly Sons president would have been proud.

Her father, Billy, loved being Irish, Catholic and a member of the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick.

Related Video

The special guest speaker was WBRE/WYOU Meteorologist Valerie Smock.

Attendees were treated to Irish dancing by the Joyce School for Irish Dance, Pittston.

Dinner was catered by The Refinery, music was provided by Reel in the Years Duo.