The Phyllis Hopkins Electric Trio will headline the Greater Pittston Santa Squad’s annual Spring into Christmas fundraiser held at Susquehanna Brewing Co., Pittston on Saturday, May 17.

PITTSTON — Greater Pittston Santa Squad (GPSS) laid out the 2025 year leading up to the Christmas campaign for later this year.

Anthony Marranca, founder and president of GPSS, said there is a big change in the year’s activities by moving “Christmas in July” at Susquehanna Brewing Company to “Spring into Christmas” being held at the brewery from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 17.

“We’ve been competing with graduation parties, vacations, as well as blistering heat each year so we thought we could move the date,” Marranca said. “We have had such great support from the public with our mission to help children at Christmas time, we just felt moving the even to a more suitable time, might be advantageous for GPSS and the public.”

The group Unpolished is slated to be the opening act before headliner Phyllis Hopkins Electric Trio takes center stage.

According to Marranca, ticket prices are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Your ticket gets you in the event, includes two drinks and food prepared by many top restaurants from Greater Pittston.

“You can expect ziti and meatballs, piggies, roast beef dishes, chicken bites, vegetable trays, desserts and more,” Marranca added.

“Spring into Christmas” tickets can be purchased online at https://tinyurl.com/5atapa8c, or stop by Done Rite Carpet, 77 N. Main St., Pittston, during business hours or phone Marranca at 570-299-0086.

Raffle baskets will be offered at “Spring into Christmas” along with raffle tickets for sale for a 36” Blackstone Griddle, estimated value of $500 to be raffled off on Oct. 1; the day the GPSS headquarters opens its doors for the Christmas season.

Marranca said the annual golf tournament is on the schedule with a date and place to be announced in the future.