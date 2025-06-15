The Pocket Park had six acts performing sponsored by The Music Scene during the June 2nd Friday Art Walk. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

<p>Artist Mark A. Perry from Scranton had his paintings on display and for sale on Main Street, Pittston for the 2nd Friday Art Walk.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

<p>Photographer Curtis Salonick stands in front of an exhibition of his work at Art e Fekts during the 2nd Friday Art Walk.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

<p>The Phyllis Hopkins Trio provided musical entertainment during the June 2nd Friday Art Walk in downtown Pittston.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

<p>Olivia Dobbs of Wyoming, right, makes a purchase from Dawn Alexis, left, of Pottery by Denise & Dawn, which is co-owned by Denise Golden, at June’s 2nd Friday Art Walk in Pittston.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

PITTSTON — Hundreds of area residents traveled up and down Main Street for the June Second Friday Art Walk in downtown Pittston.

