An evening of art

June 15, 2025

The Pocket Park had six acts performing sponsored by The Music Scene during the June 2nd Friday Art Walk. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Artist Mark A. Perry from Scranton had his paintings on display and for sale on Main Street, Pittston for the 2nd Friday Art Walk. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Photographer Curtis Salonick stands in front of an exhibition of his work at Art e Fekts during the 2nd Friday Art Walk. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

The Phyllis Hopkins Trio provided musical entertainment during the June 2nd Friday Art Walk in downtown Pittston. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Olivia Dobbs of Wyoming, right, makes a purchase from Dawn Alexis, left, of Pottery by Denise & Dawn, which is co-owned by Denise Golden, at June's 2nd Friday Art Walk in Pittston. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

PITTSTON — Hundreds of area residents traveled up and down Main Street for the June Second Friday Art Walk in downtown Pittston.