PITTSTON — “Residents spoke and we listened,” City of Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo declared.

Lombardo is referring to city residents’ concerns over escalating garbage fees. Joe Chacke, city administrator, rolled up his sleeves and developed what he feels is a new garbage and recycling program that will please residents.

Mayor Lombardo said senior citizens, especially, would see significant savings over the course of the year.

“When multiple people call us and they have suggestions or concerns, they don’t fall on deaf ears; we listen to those things, and we feel there are enough concerns, then we react,” Lombardo acknowledged. “My style of leadership is being responsible. Sometimes I think we have a model in government that is built around irresponsible thoughts and that is that nothing can change and nothing can increase in price.”

Lombardo said things change when you have great growth in terms of new revenue, and if not, you either increase fees or decrease services. He strongly believes you don’t decrease services, in particular, public works.

The mayor admits there are several reasons for increased trash fees, including tipping fees, fuel, and equipment have all gone up over the years, but understands the plight of residents.

“Over the years, we’ve had a variety of complaints including garbage fees are too expensive all at once to pay, senior citizens don’t have the funds to pay for garbage stickers all at once and some have even stated they don’t even use all the stickers,” Chacke said. “One of the things I did when I took over as City Administrator is to try to solve all of the issues.”

What Chacke came up with is splitting up the recycling feel and the garbage fees, making each stand-alone.

The recycling fee, starting this coming June, will be $78 per year or $1.50 per week, payable to Berkheimer Tax Administrator with payment due within 60 days of billing.

Garbage fees have been simplified so residents can purchase a sheet of six stickers in increments.

Mayor Lombardo said residents can purchase a single sheet or multiple sheets at a time with the biggest discount achieved if 10 sheets are purchased at one time.

The more stickers you purchase at one time, the more savings you will receive incrementally.

A big discount in savings to residents is by purchasing 10-sheets (60 stickers) at once. In doing so, you would receive a discount of an additional $50 off of the total price.

For example, if you purchase 10 sheets of stickers (60 stickers) in advance, resident’s cost is $150, senior’s cost $135. That is a $75 savings for residents and a $90 savings for senior citizens from the current rate of $225 for the year.

According to Administrator Chacke, sheets of stickers can be purchased at any time in whatever quantity instead of all at once but he emphasizes the biggest discount is when 10 sheets are purchased at once.

Chacke also said renters can now purchase their own stickers without relying on landlords.

Residents may purchase the new stickers beginning April 14, 2025. The new neon stickers must be used beginning May 1, 2025.

Unlike in previous years, under the new program, garbage stickers can be rolled over from year to year, which is another benefit for residents.

For refuse payments, the City’s Treasurer’s Office will accept payments in person, at www.cityofpittston.org, mailed, or placed in the drop-off box in front of City Hall.

For refuse stickers to be mailed, a $5 postage fee will be added for each shipment with up to 60 stickers mailed at one time.

Please note the current purple stickers will expire on April 30 with no exceptions. Garbage will not be collected after April 30 if purple stickers are attached to garbage.

Residents over the age of 65 qualify for the Senior Citizens discount, must purchase stickers in person with valid government ID.

Garbage schedule fee starting May 1, 2025:

1 sheet (6 stickers) — $20; senior citizens, $18.

2 sheets (6 stickers) — $40; senior citizens, $36.

3 sheets (6 stickers) — $60; senior citizens, $54.

4 sheets (6 stickers) — $80; senior citizens, $72.

5 sheets (6 stickers) — $100; senior citizens, $80.

6 sheets (6 stickers) — $120; senior citizens, $108.

7 sheets (6 stickers) — $140; senior citizens, $126.

8 sheets (6 stickers) — $160; senior citizens, $144.

9 sheets (6 stickers) — $180; senior citizens, $162.

10 sheets (6 stickers) — $150; senior citizens, $135.*

*Reflects an additional $50 savings if paid for the year in advance.