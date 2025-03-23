Greater Pittston will be well-represented in the lineups as well as on the bench April 7 at Marywood University for the NEPA Hoops Senior All-Star Game.

The doubleheader will feature a girls game at 6 p.m. and a boys game at 7:30 in a Wyoming Valley Conference-vs.-Lackawanna League format.

Wyoming Area’s Anthony Macario will join Wilkes-Barre Area’s Jim Lavan in coaching the WVC boys team, which will include Wyoming Area’s Lukas Burakiewicz and Anthony DeLucca and Pittston Area’s Paul Jordan McGarry.

Old Forge will be represented on the Lackawanna League rosters by record-setting 3-point shooter Jewlya McCullon in the girls game and D.J. Fox in the boys game.

Scranton Prep 1,000-point scorers Brycen Martin, from Pittston, and Maya Jenkins, from Old Forge, are on the Lackawanna boys and girls teams. Old Forge native Bob Beviglia from Scranton Prep will coach in the Lackawanna girls.

The inaugural game, sponsored by the NEPA Hoops social media sites, is presented by Riverfront Sports and Joy World Wealth Partners.

Moses Games

The Dr. George Moses Wyoming Valley Conference Senior All-Star Games are set for a doubleheader at Holy Redeemer April 4.

DeLucca, Burakiewicz and McGarry will be part of the boys game along with two other Pittston Area players, Aiden Lynn and Matt Walter.

Pittston Area’s Daniella Ranieli, Maddie Karp and Grace Callahan and Wyoming Area’s Krea Bonita and Kendall Day will be in the girls game.