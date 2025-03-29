Artist Maria Livrone exhibits work at Annamaly Art Collective & Collaborative

Maria Livrone’s exhibit at Annamaly Art Collective & Collaborative, consisted of a collection of Livrone’s encaustic wax works, which is made by melting beeswax and varnish to fusing the layers of wax.

Area artist Maria Livrone, held an exhibition of her latest works titled “Embracing the Layers: Encaustic works by Maria Livrone” at Annamaly Art Collective & Collaborative at 900 Rutter on Friday and Saturday, March 21 and March 22.

Livrone is no stranger to the art world in Greater Pittston when she and her artist husband Bill Zack, both had a studio in the City of Pittston for many years.

Livrone and Zack are multi-disciplinary artists creating art from various materials.

According to Livrone and Zack’s website, www.lzartdesigns.com, heat is used throughout the process. Encaustic consists of natural bees wax and dammar resin (crystallized tree sap).

The medium can be used alone for its transparency or adhesive qualities or used pigmented. Pigments may be added to the medium, or purchased colored with traditional artist pigments.

The medium is melted and applied with a brush or any tool the artist wishes to create from. Each layer is then reheated to fuse it to the previous layer.

Livrone’s works was featured in the Winter 2024 issue of Encaustic Arts Magazine. As a matter of fact, Livrone and Zack’s work have been found in stores and galleries across the U.S. and Canada and have several pieces in private collections here and abroad, including 29 public art installations.

The next art showing will take place at the Paradise City Fine Arts Festival at Northampton, Massachusetts from May 24 through May 26.

For information on Maria or Bill’s work, you can reach them at 570-332-3082 or check out their artwork at the website listed above.