To no one’s surprise, we live in an economy and time when movie theaters, restaurants and pretty much most businesses in general are hurting, let alone the ultimate underdog, the little guy.

So, with an “Office” themed retro Chili’s on the cusp of opening up in Dickson City, which will most likely get lots of instant love, I find it more necessary than ever to champion an area eatery that is not brand new. In fact, it is a third-generation, old-world-style, classic Italian spot right here in our very own backyards. A hidden gem, if you will. It is so easy to spotlight new venues all the time, but let’s not forget our friends who have been serving up tantalizing dishes for decades.

This was my first time stumbling upon Marianacci’s, 252 W. 8th St.,West Wyoming, based on my friend Carolyn’s highest recommendation. From the second my foot entered the door (literally) I was greeted by a smiling bartender named Alyssa, who I later learned happened to be the owner’s daughter. To say that we were treated like regulars off the bat is an understatement, as I, for one, am really big on customer service. Exceptional customer service thrives within the walls of this cozy, authentic, family-style eatery.

The most popular nights to go are Fridays and Saturdays for the “happy hour” specials between 7 and 9 p.m. But make note, you must sit in the designated bar area, which has plenty of comfortable seating. With a vast array of specials, including $7 cocktails on Fridays, I decided to start with my classic favorite — Tito’s vodka-infused two-olive martini, shaken extra dirty.

Their generously sized outdoor deck will be opening in the coming weeks.

Friday happy hour is an appetizer lover’s delight, so I decided to indulge in just that. I started off with a piping hot bowl of French onion soup. With the rain and dampness outdoors, this flavorful mix of broth and cheese did just the trick to warm up my bones. I didn’t leave a single drop left in the bowl — or of my second martini, if you want full disclosure.

I then moved on to a towering eggplant dish that would pop any art lover’s eyes wide open — and mouth, for that matter. It was a savory blend of tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, pesto, spinach and the most tender eggplant drizzled with balsamic my tastebuds ever had the pleasure of touching.

Mangia, Mangia!

If I am not making your stomach growl yet, for my main course, I decided to have the chicken bites app, which was seasoned with their trademark garlic parmesan topped with shavings of real cheese and freshly picked greeneries that, if you closed your eyes for only a second while you chewed, you would have instantly been transported to feeling like you were eating under the famed Tuscan sun.

My compadre landed on the Lenten special and popular NEPA favorite, pagash pizza tray. This is a pizza crust topped with homemade mashed potatoes, cheese and onions, also referred to as a pierogi pizza. But don’t wait too long if this is the dish you most desire, as it will only be around for the remainder of April until Easter. Let’s just say a little goes a long way, as the remainder of the tray was brought home for a happy lunch treat the following Saturday.

If you are a vino lover like me, Saturday is your night to make it down to Marianacci’s for their $5 glasses of house wine and their talk-of-town $8 wine flights.

In true Italian fashion, it’s a must not to leave the table without indulging in some sort of dessert. Now, in all honesty, I usually pass on the dessert category as I’m watching my figure, but heck, “When in Rome!” Our servers brought us a small sharing-size dish of Momma’s famous Italian Cookies, which included anise, cran almond biscotti, white Italian, and my personal favorite, the pepper cookie. Also on the menu was mouthwatering Tiramisu, and you can never, in true form, forget the cannolis, which are a must-have!

So, in closing, as much as I do love to support a good chain restaurant once in a good while, more times than not, let’s not forget to support and eat local.

With that being said, don’t walk, but run (or drive if you must) to what will become my new Italian favorite go-to — Marianacci’s! Not if, but when you go, kindly tell them Chris sent ya!

Christopher Vernon is a proud NEPA resident and award-winning writer and author. He contributes a regular film review column, ‘The Movie Meow’ — along with an occasional restaurant review. His favorite two films of all time are ‘Thelma & Louise’ and ‘Million Dollar Baby.’ And, of course, you guessed it, Chris adores cats.