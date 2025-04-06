State Rep. Jim Haddock is encouraging Northeastern Pennsylvania residents to testify next week regarding the rate hike request sought by UGI Utilities Inc. at public hearings being held by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.

An in-person hearing begins at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 9 in City Council Chambers, 4th Floor, City Hall, 40 E. Market St. in Wilkes-Barre.

Two telephonic public input hearings will take place at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 10.

“When I wrote to the PUC in February, I made it clear that UGI’s third rate increase in the past four years is unacceptable and unaffordable for the hardworking people and businesses in Pennsylvania,” said Haddock, D-Luzerne/Lackawanna. “I asked the PUC to hold a hearing in Northeastern PA and I am glad they are giving the people I represent the opportunity to have their concerns heard about this proposal.”

Related Video

Haddock encourages UGI customers to file a formal complaint to the proposed rate increase. The form is available on the PUC website www.puc.pa.gov or through their state representative’s office.

To testify at a telephonic public input hearing, people are encouraged to pre-register by 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 9. Those who do not pre-register, may not be able to testify. To pre-register, please contact the judge’s office by phone at 412-565-3555 or email the judge’s legal assistant, Mary Swarner, at mswarner@pa.gov, and provide:

• Your first and last name.

• The date and time of the public input hearing at which you wish to testify.

• The phone number you will be using to call into the public input hearing.

• A phone number where you can be reached before the hearing in case you need to be contacted.

• If an interpreter is required to testify, you should contact the administrative judge’s office at 412-565-3555 or via email at mswarner@pa.gov, as soon as possible.

Haddock said people representing themselves are not required to have an attorney.

People who do not wish to testify but want to listen to the hearing may call in using the same hearing information, as listed below:

• Dial the toll-free number: 888-795-4352.

• Enter a PIN number when instructed to do so: 72378378.

• Speak your name when prompted and then the system will connect you to the hearing.

In February, the PUC voted unanimously to investigate UGI’s proposal to increase its annual operating revenues for natural gas distribution service by $110.4 million (9.7%). Under the proposal, the average bill for a residential customer would increase from $104.47 to $115.74/month (10.8%).

A final PUC decision is due by Oct. 28.