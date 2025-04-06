Luzerne County is seeking proposals from farmers interested in leasing county-owned property in Butler Township for crops.

The county owns approximately 146.5 acres of farmland in the township, according to the solicitation in the county purchasing department section at luzernecounty.org.

This property is part of approximately 530 acres tied to the county’s operation of the Kis-Lyn work camp for juvenile delinquents from 1912 to 1965. Portions cannot be sold, and are land locked into long-term leases for the Ferrwood Music Camp (17.8 acres), and the Keystone Job Corps Center, which operates a federally funded, residential educational/vocational program on 122.9 acres.

Council had contemplated subdividing some of the land so it could be sold and returned to the tax rolls, but a council majority expressed opposition to a sale last year, largely due to citizen complaints about additional development in the municipality.

Michele Sparich, county acting operational services division head, said the solicitation will ensure all interested farmers have an opportunity to submit proposals and lock in formal three-year agreements.

Respondents must offer fixed annual proposals for either the entire available 146.5 acres or a select portion of the available farmland, the solicitation said. The submission deadline is 10:30 a.m. April 11, it said.

Nanticoke lease

County council recently voted to renew a lease with Nanticoke to continue housing Magisterial District Court 11-03-02 in the city’s municipal building property.

Court Administrator Paul Hindmarsh said the county has been leasing space at the location since 2005. As court caseloads have increased, the city has provided additional space to the magisterial office and is now allowing the court to use city council chambers for courtroom hearings, he said.

The two-year lease is $2,400 per month, or $28,800 annually.

County Controller Walter Griffith commended court administration for working to update expired magisterial leases, saying his office pointed out that need in a past audit.

Opioid settlement

In another recent decision, council unanimously approved a $260,000 opioid litigation settlement fund earmark for the county’s drug and alcohol department.

The funding will offset the department’s budget shortfall for outpatient substance use disorder treatment services, including medication-assisted treatment, the agenda said. Without financial assistance, the department would be forced to limit the access and frequency of these outpatient services for county residents, including those struggling with an opioid use disorder, the agenda said.

Oak Hill Road

County Manager Romilda Crocamo recently issued a public statement thanking Sen. Lisa Culver (R-Northumberland), state Rep. Alec Ryncavage (R-Hanover Township) and the entire county delegation for their “unwavering support” securing a $750,000 Commonwealth Financing Authority award for improvements to county-owned Oak Hill Road in Wright Township.

“The support from our state representatives is critical as we work to address infrastructure needs and improve the overall condition of our roadways. We look forward to collaborating with our partners to ensure that the funds are utilized effectively and that the project is completed in a timely manner,” Crocamo wrote.

Oak Hill Road is located in the Crestwood Industrial Park. A 2023 county council meeting agenda referenced the need for funding to address the roadway’s “seriously deteriorated condition” and stormwater needs.

Town hall

The county administration will hold a town hall meeting at 5 p.m. April 16 in the White Haven Community Library, 121 Towanda St., in the borough.

Crocamo, division heads and other county officials attend the periodic sessions to provide updates on their work and receive public input.

“This event aims to foster open communication between the county administration and the residents. It is an excellent opportunity for community members to engage with local government and make their voices heard,” the announcement said.

Study commission

The county’s Government Study Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Monday , April 7, in the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre.

The seven-citizen commission is drafting a revised county home rule charter for voters to consider in November.

A link to attend the meeting remotely will be posted under council’s online meeting section (scroll down) at luzernecounty.org.

Council meeting

County council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday , April 8, in the courthouse, with instructions for the remote attendance posted in its online meeting page at luzernecounty.org.

