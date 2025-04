Seven-year-old Angelina Ferentino fills out her name for a raffle prize at the Pittston Twp. Rec Board Easter Party.

Five-year-old Bella Barnark, of Pittston Twp., was styling with her face painted while at the Pittston Twp. Rec. Board Easter Party at St. Joseph Marello Church Hall, Pittston.

Eight-year-old Riley Guiliano is shown singing a song at the Pittston Twp. Rec. Board Easter Party.

Jonathon Grayson, 5, left, and Grayson, 4, right, get a photo with the Easter Bunny.

PITTSTON — The Pittston Township Recreation Board held an Easter party with a special appearance by the East Bunny at St. Joseph Marello Parish Hall on Sunday, April 6.

Children participated in face painting, Easter raffle drawings and an Easter Egg Hunt.