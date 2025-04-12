Great news for Greater Pittston.

Marion Lorne, better known to many as Aunt Clara on the 60s hit TV show, “Bewitched,” staring Elizabeth Montgomery, has been selected to be inducted in the Luzerne County Art & Entertainment Hall of Fame later this fall.

Born Marion Lorne MacDougall on Aug. 12, 1883, in West Pittston, was the daughter of William Lorne MacDougall and Jane Louise Oliver.

Her upbringing was stable and middle-class, surrounded by the charm and discipline of a close-knit, turn-of-the-century town back then.

Though much about her childhood remains relatively unknown, it’s clear that she was an observant and intelligent young girl, qualities that would later define her subtly comedic acting style.

According to West Pittston Historical Society President Mary Portelli, she acted locally, in particularly at Wyoming Seminary where she attended high school.

She then studied at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York City and began her career on the stage, eventually making her way to London

Marion was a character actress whose quirky charm and masterful comedic timing left an unforgettable mark on American television.

She is, of course, best remembered for her role as the fumbling and loveable Aunt Clara on Bewitched. Marion’s career covered both stage and screen, marked by a slow but steady rise that defied Hollywood’s typical timeline.

Her legacy is not only in the roles she played, but also in the quiet, steadfast way she navigated the changing landscape of entertainment.

She eventually met and married playwright Walter C. Hackett in New York City. The couple eventually made their way to London. While working in London, they opened the Whitehall Theatre, where she became a mainstay of the London stage throughout the 1920s and 1930s.

Despite her success abroad, it would be decades before American audiences came to know her face.

Marion was the very definition of a late bloomer by Hollywood standards. She didn’t appear in her first film until 1951, at the age of 68, in Alfred Hitchcock’s “Strangers on a Train.”

Even in a suspense thriller, Marion managed to steal scenes with her fickle, distracted manner, a persona that would become her comedic signature. This performance opened the door to more television roles, and soon she became a familiar figure on American screens.

Her breakthrough came in 1964, when she was cast as Aunt Clara in the hit sitcom “Bewitched.”

As a bumbling, forgetful witch whose magic often misfired, Aunt Clara was a source of constant amusement and endearment. Marion brought to the role as an innocence and warmth that made Clara more than just comic relief; she was the soul of the show’s magical universe, a gentle contrast to the conniving antics of other witches.

Her collection of doorknobs, her confusion over incantations and her delight in the mundane made her a fan favorite. Incidentally, she collected doorknobs in real life and often used some of them on the TV show.

Off-screen, Marion was much like the characters she portrayed, soft-spoken, humble and deeply respected by her peers.

Despite her late arrival to television fame, she had a lifetime of stage experience to draw from, which lent depth and nuance to her seemingly feather-light performances. Her comedic timing was so precise and natural that it rarely felt like acting at all.

Marion’s contribution to television was officially recognized in 1968 when she was posthumously awarded an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for “Bewitched.” She had died 10 days earlier, on May 9, 1968, at the age of 84, never knowing she would receive the honor.

Elizabeth Montgomery accepted the award on Marion’s behalf saying, “We owe her a big thanks for all the happiness she brought us.”

Her passing left a noticeable absence on “Bewitched,” and the show never recast Aunt Clara, producers felt they could never replace Aunt Clara.

Her life and career are reminders that success can come at any age, and that talent, when nurtured with patience and dedication, eventually finds its audience.

Marion’s story is also a testimony to character acting, a tradition in which the strength of a performance lies not in charm or greatness, but in the subtle, steady embodiment of someone real, someone funny, someone kind.

In today’s age of instant fame and short-lived careers via YouTube and other Social Media mediums, Marion’s trajectory feels almost radical.

She reminds us that it’s never too late to make an impact and that sometimes the most beloved figures are those who, like Aunt Clara, arrive a bit uncertain, a bit scattered but full of heart.

Portelli and I were chatting about Marion and we both are wondering where her one and only Emmy statue can be. She didn’t have children so we both assume the statue ended up in the hands of her husband’s family.

Perhaps it could be in a museum someplace, but we are trying to locate it and maybe, fingers crossed, bring it home to West Pittston. Wouldn’t that be a gas if we could have Aunt Clara’s Emmy on display in town?

Needless-to-say, trying to track down Marion’s Emmy will be like looking for a needle in a haystack.

For now, I’m just glad Marion is getting her just reward by being acknowledged and awarded in the three-year-old Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame.

Quote of the Week

“People think I’m acting when I stammer or forget things. But that’s just me!” – Marion Lorne

Thought of the Week

“I just don’t understand these new spells. In my day, you said ‘abracadabra’ and things happened!” – Marion Lorne, as her character as Aunt Clara

Bumper Sticker

“I don’t mind being a late bloomer. At least I bloomed.” – Marion Lorne, on her career.