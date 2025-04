Summer Kuharchik, a student at Tiny Learners Learning Center, is shown performing with her classmates during the annual Spring Show 2025 held at the Wyoming Area Primary Center on Thursday. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Tiny Learners Learning Center’s Miss Sandy and Miss Ilana’s class are shown performing “Spring is Here” during the Spring Show 2025. Left to right: Mia Argenio, Brysen Acernese, Charlotte Kalmanowicz, and Ariel Quick. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Students of Tiny Learners Learning Center participated in the annual Spring Show 2025. Shown are Miss Sandy’s class. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch