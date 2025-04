Pittston Memorial Library Jean Yates Award honoree Ann Simko, center, is shown with Mary Kroptavich, Pittston Memorial Library president and host of the evening, left, and PA State Rep. Jim Haddock, as he issued a proclamation in Simko’s name. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Saporito, Falcone & Watt Attorneys at Law were honor at the Pittston Memorial Library Jean Yates Awards dinner. Left to right: Mary Kroptavich, library board president, Atty. Samuel Falcone, Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo and library board vice president, and Jen Moran, library director. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Mary Kroptavich, left, Pittston Memorial Library board president, served as the host of the evening of the annual library Jean Yates Awards Dinner at Fox Hill Country Club on Friday. Center is Atty. Michael Lombardo, center, a Yates honoree, and PA State Rep. Jim Haddock, right, how issued a proclamation in Lombardo’s name. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch