County also hires for other positions

Nine new Luzerne County prison corrections officers were hired in March, while five retired, according to the county’s latest monthly personnel report.

County Correctional Services Division Head James Wilbur said there are still remaining corrections officer vacancies, and he estimated approximately 10 more officers will be hired later this year.

New officers must complete a weeks-long, state-accredited training academy that is provided in-house, Wilbur said.

Future openings will be posted under the human resources department career opportunities section at luzernecounty.org.

Related Video

Starting at $17.27 per hour, the following corrections officers were hired, according to the report: Nabil Alkhatib, Nancy Connell, Daniel Dzoch, David Fath, Devon Nethercott, Ethan W. Smead, Landon Smith, Trystan Wielgopolski and Shawn Williams.

The corrections officers who retired in March, according to the report: Daniel Thomas, Joseph Katra, Ronald Hooper, Gary Grodzicki and Ronnie Blight.

More hirings

The other new county employees, along with their positions and hourly compensation: Emilee Barkus and Tori Lavelle, Children, Youth and Families (CYF) caseworker 1s, $20.91; Shara Brown, treatment court program aide, $19.23; Jennifer Fath, prison nurse, $29.81; Thomas Foley, budget/finance senior accountant, $26.37; Nicole Hartzel, probation officer, $23.08; Arlin Mendez, CYF caseworker 2, $23.33; George Piskorik, prison lieutenant, $30.29; Deborah Scott, public defender clerk 3, $16.12; and Brenda Smith, public defender investigator, $19.60.

Two prior workers also were rehired, with their new positions and hourly compensation listed: Jarrett J. Ferentino, part-time solicitor, $23.90, and Molly Lynn Lukasavage, prothonotary/clerk of courts manager, $27.86. The position filled by Lukasavage had opened when Michelle Bednar resigned in October to work outside county government.

Departures

In addition to the five corrections officers, five other county workers retired in March, the report said: Carol Johnson, GIS analyst; Mary Walters, domestic relations support officer; Dallas Sweet, prison maintenance worker; David Lowery, prison desk sergeant; and Douglas Peters, prison maintenance worker.

Three workers resigned: human resources business partner Neva Colella, assistant public defender Jamaal Zubchevich and planning/zoning analyst Mattie Round.

One termination was listed on the report of controller’s office internal auditor Michael Aufiere.

Transfers

Eleven county workers changed positions through the internal merit hiring process, the report said.

These workers, their new positions and hourly compensation: Courtney Bittenbender and Jeremy Shingler, CYF caseworker supervisors, $28.42; Michael Bobrowski, Agency on Aging care manager supervisor, $28.72; Erin Chiogna, budget/finance senior accountant, $26.37; Theresa Derhammer, Aging Agency senior center operator, $17.16; Rachel Finnegan, part-time solicitor, $23.90; David Joseph Hudack Jr., prison desk sergeant, $33.57; Christine Kudey, recorder of deeds clerk 5, $22.80; Lauren Lindsey, Mental Health/Developmental Services administrative assistant, $18.65; and David Posluszny and Charles W. Schrader, prison maintenance workers, $32.41.

American Rescue

In the only voting meeting decisions last week, council council approved two American Rescue Plan Act project modifications.

Michael C. Baloga and The Foot and Ankle Center in West Pittston had received $63,300 for business expansion — a project completed last June. A modification was needed to reallocate the expenses in the correct budget line categories.

The second change extended the deadline from the end of this month to April 30, 2026, for the Lower South Valley Council of Governments’ $500,000 project to extensively evaluate sewer infrastructure for future development. The organization said its original deadline did not factor in a required state Department of Environmental Protection review period of up to six months.

Employee honored

County 911 Quality Assurance and Training Coordinator Brian Black received a proclamation at last week’s county council meeting because he was nominated and selected to receive the prestigious “trainer of the year award” from the Pennsylvania Chapter of the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials.

The proclamation said Black “has demonstrated exceptional dedication and leadership over the course of his distinguished 27-year career at Luzerne County 911.”

Wednesday meetings

The county administration will hold a town hall meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the White Haven Community Library, 121 Towanda St., in the borough. County Manager Romilda Crocamo, division heads and other county officials attend the periodic sessions to provide updates on their work and receive public input.

That same evening, at 6 p.m., the county’s five-citizen Election Board will meet in the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre. Instructions to attend the election board meeting remotely will be posted under council’s authorities/boards/commissions online meetings section at luzernecounty.org.

Thursday meeting

The county’s Government Study Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday in the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre.

The seven-citizen commission is drafting a revised county home rule charter for voters to consider in November.

A link to attend the meeting remotely will be posted under council’s online meeting section (scroll down) at luzernecounty.org.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.