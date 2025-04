PA Auditor General Tim DeFoor read to the fourth graders at the Wyoming Area Intermediate Center on compound interest. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

PA Auditor General Tim DeFoor spoke to high school students at the Wyoming Area Secondary Center on financial literacy. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s Auditor General Tim DeFoor takes questions from high school students from the Wyoming Area Secondary Center, Exeter. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch