PITTSTON – Pittston Area High School hosted the 8th Annual Career Exploration Day in conjunction with the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce (GPCC), PA CareerLink® Luzerne County, and Luzerne/Schuylkill Workforce Development Board on Friday at the school’s gym.
Career Exploration Day is an opportunity to educate students about the skills, training, and education necessary to succeed in the industries located in NEPA.
More than 40 business vendors as well as military branches participated in this year’s career day.
“The goal of Career Exploration Day is to encourage local students to remain in the area after graduation,” Brandi Bartush, GPCC director of operations, said.
Lisa Joyce, a Pittston Area business/computer information technology instructor served as the coordination for Career Exploration Day.
“Positive activities such as this really make a difference to our students and this even could not have been a success with the help of GPSS, PA CareerLink, Luzerne/Schuylkill Workforce Development Board, and all the volunteers,” Joyce said.