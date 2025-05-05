Monday is the registration deadline to vote in the May 20 primary election.

Information is available on the election page at luzernecounty.org.

While primary elections are generally limited to Republicans and Democrats, voters of any affiliation or no affiliation in Nanticoke and Hazleton will be permitted to vote on referendums on the May 20 ballot.

Nanticoke voters will vote on a referendum asking if the city’s home rule charter should be amended to eliminate a consecutive, three-term limit for city council members.

Hazleton voters will decide if they want to convene a seven-member government study commission to examine the city’s existing structure and, if warranted, draft and recommend a home rule charter. Study commission candidates also will be simultaneously selected, although they will only be seated if the referendum passes.

According to the most recent state data, 203,216 county residents are registered to vote.

• 90,315 Republicans

• 84,186 Democrats

• 28,715 with no affiliation or other affiliations

Bridge award

Luzerne County has awarded a $546,035 contract to Don E. Bower Inc. to complete multiple bridge repair projects in Union Township, according to a recent county website posting.

The project includes a culvert replacement on Hontz and Browns roads, a culvert rehabilitation on Belles Hill Road and roadway and guiderail improvements on Thorn Hill Road, the contract said.

Don E. Bower was the low bidder, and the project must be completed by March 25, 2026, it said.

Alfred Benesch and Associates is the project engineer.

The project will be covered by Community Development Block Grant funds, the posting on the county website said.

New office

The county Veteran Affairs office is holding a public open house Friday , May 9, in its new location at 61 Water St. in Wilkes-Barre.

The open house will run from noon to 2 p.m.

Veteran Affairs had been housed in the county’s West Side Annex on Wyoming Avenue in Forty Fort since 2017.

County Manager Romilda Crocamo said the administration wanted to return Veteran Affairs to the county seat.

The Water Street structure now occupied by Veteran Affairs, which resembles a residential structure, is near the county prison and had been used for training by the county correctional services division.

Veterans should contact the office at 570-706-3960 if they have questions about the relocation or services.

Study commission

The county’s government study commission will meet at 6 p.m. Monday , May 5, in the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre.

The seven-citizen commission is drafting a revised county home rule charter for voters to consider adopting in November.

A link to attend the meeting remotely will be posted under council’s online meeting section (scroll down) at luzernecounty.org.

Election Board

The county’s five-citizen Election Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday , May 7, in the county courthouse.

A link for remote attendance will be posted under council’s authorities/boards/commissions online meeting section at luzernecounty.org.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.