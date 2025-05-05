HUGHESVILLE — Runner-up no more.

After finishing second to Hazleton Area the past three seasons, Pittston Area dethroned the five-time Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 baseball champion Monday.

The Patriots used four consecutive RBI singles to break open the game in the fourth inning on the way to a 6-2 victory over Hazleton Area.

Pittston Area (12-0 Div. 1, 18-0 overall) became the first team to win the division since Crestwood in 2018. The Patriots also finished second to Hazleton Area (9-3 Div. 1, 11-5) in 2019. There was no 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pittston Area entered the fourth inning tied 1-1 and with only one hit. The Patriots, though, made plenty happen with two outs and Richard Tonte on third base.

Dom Innamorati snapped the tie with an infield single. Elijah Barr was then hit by a pitch. Then came four straight RBI singles by Silvio Giardina, Jake Aftewicz, Beau Widdick and Chase Montigney as the Patriots sprayed the ball around the outfield to take a 6-1 lead.

Hazleton Area didn’t go quietly in its last trip to the plate. Dom Marino led off the seventh with a double and Bryant Diaz followed by reaching on an error. The Cougars could only manufacture a sacrifice fly by Chris Knelly.

“That was the first game where it was baseball baseball,” Pittston Area coach Paul Zaffuto said. “You look at every guy in the lineup and that team could put a beating on you if you don’t do what you’re supposed to do. We didn’t panic. They took the early lead and we battled back.”

The Cougars made contact throughout the game, striking out just twice, but Pittston Area starter Barr was backed by an error-free defense in six innings of work.

“They’re a tough team and they’re undefeated for a reason,” Hazleton Area coach Russ Canzler said. “They don’t let a deficit or adversity get to them. They do a really good job battling. It’s a testament to their coaching staff and the culture they have here.”

Hazleton Area took a 1-0 lead in the first as Ryan Racho singled, stole second and moved to third on a wild pitch. He scored on a sacrifice fly by Nick Ledger.

Pittston Area tied the score 1-1 in the third when Giardina singled in Innamorati, who walked to reach base.

Wilkes-Barre Area 15, Berwick 0

Alex Hufford pitched a three-inning no-hitter as Wilkes-Barre Area ended the game early via the 15-run rule.

Hufford struck out three and walked one.

Nathan Fritz was 3-for-3 with a double and four RBI. Declan Flowers tripled, doubled and had two RBI.

Jake Howe had a triple and two RBI. Omar Jerez was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored.

Koleton Davies and Aiden Wiedlich were each 2-for-2 with two RBI.

Postponements

Two games were postponed Monday.

The Nanticoke Area at Crestwood game was moved to Tuesday. Wyoming Valley West at Dallas will be on Thursday.

Pittston Area 6, Hazleton Area 2

Hazleton Area`AB`R`H`BI

Hearity 2b`4`0`1`0

Racho 1b`2`1`1`0

Ledger c`2`0`0`1

Higgins dh`3`0`0`0

Corrado p`0`0`0`0

Peters p`0`0`0`0

Festa cf`3`0`0`0

Marino lf`3`1`2`0

Schmidt lf`0`0`0`0

Diaz 3b`3`0`0`0

Picora rf`2`0`0`0

Knelly ss`2`0`0`1

Totals`24`2`4`2

Pittston Area`AB`R`H`BI

D.Innamorati cf`3`2`1`1

Barr p`2`0`0`0

Budzak cr`0`1`0`0

Giardina ss`3`1`2`2

Aftewicz c`3`0`1`1

Cerasaro cr`0`1`0`0

Widdick 2b`2`0`1`1

Montigney 1b`3`0`1`1

Tonte 3b`2`1`0`0

Mead rf`1`0`0`0

N.Innamorati lf`3`0`0`0

Totals`22`6`6`6

Hazleton Area`100`000`1 — 2

Pittston Area`001`500`x — 6

2B — Marino.

Hazleton Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Corrado (L)`3`1`2`1`6`2

Peters`3`5`4`0`2`2

Pittston Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Barr (W)`6`2`1`1`2`1

Widdick`1`1`1`0`0`1

Wilkes-Barre Area 15, Berwick 0

(3 inn.)

Berwick`AB`R`H`BI

Mausteller p`2`0`0`0

Loncynski cf`0`0`0`0

Van Pelt cf`0`0`0`0

Yosh rf`2`0`0`0

Hinkle rf`0`0`0`0

Lisnock c`1`0`0`0

Sult 3b`0`0`0`0

Uram ss`1`0`0`0

Decker 2b`1`0`0`0

Pinterich 2b`0`0`0`0

McCabe cf`1`0`0`0

Evensen p`0`0`0

Knorr lf`0`0`0`0

Walsh`1`0`0`0

Temple lf`1`0`0`0

Totals`10`0`0`0

W-B Area`AB`R`H`BI

Hufford p`2`1`1`0

Flowers c`3`1`2`2

Bottger ss`1`1`0`1

Howe 2b`3`2`2`2

Jerez rf`3`2`2`1

Davies cf`2`3`2`2

Fritz 1b`3`2`3`4

Leger lf`2`1`1`1

Wiedlich 3b`2`1`2`2

Chupka cr`0`1`0`0

Cour cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`21`15`15`15

Berwick`000 — 0

Wilkes-Barre Area`582 — 15

2B — Jerez, Flowers, Fritz. 3B — Flowers, Howe.

Berwick`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Mausteller (L)`1`8`8`7`1`0

Evensen`1`4`5`5`1`1

Temple`0`3`2`1`0`0

W-B Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO