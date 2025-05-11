Erin and her son, Lukas Keglovitz, get a laugh out of Lukas’ Mother’s Day questionnaire at the recent Tiny Learners Mother’s Day Luncheon. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Erin and her son, Lukas Keglovitz, get a laugh out of Lukas’ Mother’s Day questionnaire at the recent Tiny Learners Mother’s Day Luncheon.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

<p>Amy Hobbs and her son, Carter, at the Tiny Learner’s Learning Center’s Mother’s Day Luncheon at Fox Hill Country Club.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

Amy Hobbs and her son, Carter, at the Tiny Learner’s Learning Center’s Mother’s Day Luncheon at Fox Hill Country Club.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
<p>Kelly Argenio, co-owner of Tiny Learners Learning Center, holds her son Max while addressing students and their mothers at the annual Mother’s Day Luncheon at Fox Hill Country Club.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

Kelly Argenio, co-owner of Tiny Learners Learning Center, holds her son Max while addressing students and their mothers at the annual Mother’s Day Luncheon at Fox Hill Country Club.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
<p>Liz Seidita holds her son, Sonny, at the Mother’s Day Luncheon by Tiny Learners Learning Center at Fox Hill Country Club.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

Liz Seidita holds her son, Sonny, at the Mother’s Day Luncheon by Tiny Learners Learning Center at Fox Hill Country Club.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
<p>Angela Sperrazza hold her daughter, Carmella Homza, at the Tiny Learners Learning Center’s Mother’s Day Luncheon at Fox Hill Country Club. </p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

Angela Sperrazza hold her daughter, Carmella Homza, at the Tiny Learners Learning Center’s Mother’s Day Luncheon at Fox Hill Country Club.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
<p>Maura and son, Carter Polak, pose for a photo at the annual Tiny Learners Learning Center’s Mother’s Day Luncheon at Fox Hill Country Club.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

Maura and son, Carter Polak, pose for a photo at the annual Tiny Learners Learning Center’s Mother’s Day Luncheon at Fox Hill Country Club.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

EXETER — Tiny Learners Learning Center recently held the annual Mother’s Day Luncheon at Fox Hill Country Club.

Pre-school owners are Kelly Argenio and Mary Bone.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR