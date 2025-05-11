Home News Tiny Learners Learning Center holds Mother’s Day Luncheon News Tiny Learners Learning Center holds Mother’s Day Luncheon May 11, 2025 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Erin and her son, Lukas Keglovitz, get a laugh out of Lukas’ Mother’s Day questionnaire at the recent Tiny Learners Mother’s Day Luncheon. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Amy Hobbs and her son, Carter, at the Tiny Learner’s Learning Center’s Mother’s Day Luncheon at Fox Hill Country Club. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Kelly Argenio, co-owner of Tiny Learners Learning Center, holds her son Max while addressing students and their mothers at the annual Mother’s Day Luncheon at Fox Hill Country Club. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Liz Seidita holds her son, Sonny, at the Mother’s Day Luncheon by Tiny Learners Learning Center at Fox Hill Country Club. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Angela Sperrazza hold her daughter, Carmella Homza, at the Tiny Learners Learning Center’s Mother’s Day Luncheon at Fox Hill Country Club. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Maura and son, Carter Polak, pose for a photo at the annual Tiny Learners Learning Center’s Mother’s Day Luncheon at Fox Hill Country Club. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch ❮ ❯ EXETER — Tiny Learners Learning Center recently held the annual Mother’s Day Luncheon at Fox Hill Country Club. Pre-school owners are Kelly Argenio and Mary Bone. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Special event held at West Pittston Moose Lodge 1207 Historical Society visits Exeter Borough Council Luzerne County Council discussing proposals to help homeless families and disabled veterans View Comments