Here we are on the doorstep of Memorial Day, the most sacred of holidays honoring our war dead and heroes, a day where American pride shines high and bright, but yet we just held a Primary Election this past week and the voting numbers are dismal.

I’ve taken such a passion to perform a right we, as Americans, have been given, and that is to freely express our political judgment at the voting poll twice a year. Needless to say, I’ve never missed a chance to vote but once when I was ill.

There are many counties on Earth that does not have that right to vote for leaders of out town, county, state, and nation.

The official numbers are in from Luzerne County Election Bureau and they are not good, in fact, they are downright pathetic. Only 25% of all registered 174,627 Republicans and Democrats in the county only 42,858 voted.

We can’t blame the weather; it was a nice, dry day.

I recently heard someone on the news say local elections may be more important than national elections. The fella’s reasoning was, local elections possibly have more impact on our daily lives than a national election.

This may be very true. Local town councils, school boards, and county officials impact a lot of the taxes we pay.

For example, over the last two-years, Wyoming Area School District Board of Education raised taxes by 12% and that is a pretty big chunk change to deal with, especially for seniors on a fixed income that has lived in a beloved home, possibly for decades.

We didn’t do much better in May 2023 with only 26.5% turning out to vote and in May 2021, that number was 25.7%.

So what is the issue? Where is the disconnect? Why do vote a million times for our favorite American Idol singer and yet 75% of Luzerne County voters can’t gain enough strength to drive to their voting poll and vote for people that make huge decisions regarding your wallet.

Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo said, “While we celebrate the successes of this election, we also recognize that voter turnout was not as high as we had hoped. Voting is a fundamental right and an essential part of our democracy. Every voice matters, and we encourage all residents to participate in future elections to ensure that their opinions and perspectives are heard.”

She’s exactly right and since Memorial Day is tomorrow, I can’t help but think of all those in the military that lost their lives to ensure we have that fundamental right to vote.

It’s a head-shaker for sure and I hope in future elections, maybe we should honor those that sacrificed their lives, and get out and vote.

Congratulations to all those who successfully won the Primary Election and best of luck in the General Election this coming fall.

Last week I attended program hosted by the West Pittston Historical Society featuring guest speaker David Nagle at the Trinity Church with approximately 60 people in attendance. It was an extremely educational as Nagle spoke on local WWII war heroes.

One person he spoke about was Ann A. Bernatitus from Exeter. Miss Bernatitus was the second person to ever receive the Legion of Merit Award and the first American. Dwight D. Eisenhower was the seventh recipient.

Lieutenant Junior Grade Ann A. Bernatitus, U.S. Navy Nurse Corps, became the first member of the United States Armed Forces and the first woman to receive the Legion of Merit, recognized for her heroism during the siege of Bataan and Corregidor.

She served at the Battle of Bataan, the Battle of Corregidor, and the Battle of Okinawa in World War II.

She donated her Legion of Merit Award to the Smithsonian Institute, Washington D.C., in 1976.

Her merit states, “For exceptionally meritorious conduct…as a member of Surgical Unit #5 during the bombing of the Philippine Islands by enemy Japanese forces for the period of December 1941 through April 1942. Constantly in the front lines of defense in the Manila-Bataan Area, and on two separate occasions forced to evacuate to new positions after Japanese bombs had wrecked the Surgical Unit, Nurse Bernatitus courageously withstood the dangers and rigors of tropical combat, rendering efficient and devoted service during the tense days of prolonged siege and evacuation.”

In addition to the Legion of Merit with a Combat V, she received the Presidential Unit Citation, the American Defense Service Medal with star, and the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal.

Miss Bernatitus had a monument erected in her name in front of the Exeter Borough Building in June 2007..

Born in 1912, Bernatitus died in 2003 at the age of 91 and buried at St. Casimir’s Cemetery, Pittston.

If you get a chance, do some research on Captain Bernatitus, you’ll be amazed on her bravery.

The weather looks great for Memorial Day so if you are able to get to a Main Street in your area, whether it is at Dupont, West Pittston, Exeter, Wyoming, or West Wyoming, show your American pride and catch one of the Memorial Day Parades.

For those who don’t enjoy the sirens at the end of a parade, no worries, all fire departments pay respect during a Memorial Day Parade by not firing up the sirens.

Quote of the Week

“For love of country, they accepted death, and thus resolved all doubts, and made immortal their patriotism and their virtue.” — James A. Garfield

Thought of the Week

“Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it. It flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it.” — unknown

Bumper Sticker

“Our nation owes a debt to its fallen heroes that we can never fully repay.” — Barack Obama