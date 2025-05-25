Kamryn Notari tossed a one-hitter Friday at the University of Scranton to lead Old Forge past Forest City 10-0 in a District 2 Class A softball semifinal.
The second-seeded Lady Devils (10-10) will face top-seeded Holy Cross (20-1) for the title Wednesday. Holy Cross, the Lackawanna League Division 2 champion, pounded Susquehanna 16-0 in Friday’s other semifinal.
Notari struck out three and walked two.
Old Forge scored three times each in the first, second and fifth innings and also added a run in the fourth.
The first four Lady Devils reached base in the fifth and the decisive run scored while the only out of the inning was being recorded on a groundball.
Leadoff hitter Juliette DeStefano got things started with a double in the first inning. She later added a triple and she finished the game with three runs scored.
Ava Arnold and Katie O’Hearn followed her in the lineup and scored twice each. Arnold had a double and drew two walks. O’Hearn singled twice and drove in two runs.
Old Forge went 7-6 and finished tied for third in Lackawanna Division 2.