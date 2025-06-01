PITTSTON — Pittston Memorial Library will conduct its Summer Reading Kickoff from 10 a.m. to 3 p.n. June 14 featuring a petting zoo, face painting, fun games, and creativity events.

The event titled Color Our World is the official kickoff to register children from kids to teens for the summer reading program. Children must be registered in person to take part in the summer program.

The petting zoo will be held from noon to 2:30 p.m. and face painting by TLC will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Both are sponsored by the Greater Pittston Santa Squad.

All other activities will start at 10 a.m. and continue through 3 p.m.

There will be hydration station available for all event goers.

Libraries across the nation hold a summer reading program through the Summer Collaborative Program theme, with this year’s being Color My World.

The program at PML will run from June 14 through Aug. 9.

Contact PML’s Morgan Salsman at 570-654-9565 for information.

Color Our World is a rain or shine event at the library located at 47 Broad St., Pittston.