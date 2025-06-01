Winning pitcher Amelia Bell drove in three runs May 24 to lead North Pocono past Pittston Area 13-4 in a District 2-4 Class 5A Subregional softball final played at Mid Valley.

The Lady Trojans followed up the win by capturing the subregional title and a Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state tournament berth with a 5-4 victory over Abington Heights Wednesday at the University of Scranton.

North Pocono scored in five straight innings from the second through the sixth to take command of the semifinal.

The Lady Patriots scored twice in the fourth to get within 3-2, but the Lady Patriots scored multiple runs in each of their last three at-bats. They scored four times each in the fifth and sixth.

Marina Antal led off the fourth with a double and Gabby Gorzkowski delivered a two-out home run.

Gorzkowski also doubled and scored another run after Samantha Herbert homered in the sixth inning for Pittston Area.

The Lady Patriots were hurt by seven errors that led to nine unearned runs.

Avarie Roscioli had three hits, including a double for North Pocono, which finished with 11 hits, fove of them doubles. Alyssa Lynch had two hits, two runs and two RBI.

Pittston Area finished 12-10.

Antal led the potent offense with a .515 average. Herbert drove in 35 runs.

The Lady Patriots batted .361 as a team to produce 8.2 runs per game.