WEST PITTSTON — The annual Vettes for Vets Corvette Car Show will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 8, in Agolino’s Restaurant parking lot at the corner of Wyoming and Luzerne Avenues.

Stop by the Corvette-only car show featuring raffles, 50/50, Nicki’s B3Q Barbeque, DJ Joe Hussey entertainment, and Vettes for Vets t-shirts for sale.

Proceeds goes to 1st Lt. Jeffrey DePrimo West Pittston American Legion 542 which is also sponsoring the event.

This is a rain or shine event.

—Tony Callaio