Members of the Wyoming Area senor class officers presented the Pledge of Allegiance at the begining of the 16th Annual Wyoming Area Scholarship Celebration on Thursday evening.

Len Hromek, Wyoming Area Class of 1987, scholarship donor, served as the featured speaker of the Wyoming Area Scholarship Celebration.

Wyoming Area graduating senior Petra Pribula announced she is Penn State bound this summer to continue her education.

The Wyoming Area Class of 1970 Gives Back recipient, John Turner, received his scholarship from respresentatives from the 1970 class. Left to right are Bill Rowe, WA ‘70; John Turner, Mona Turner, recipient Turner, Diana Giovannini, WA ‘70; Joe Klocko, WA ‘70.

EXETER — Wyoming Area School District held the 16th Annual Scholarship and Awards Celebration for the Class of 2025 Thursday evening at the Secondary Center gymnasium.

Out of the 175 seniors in the Class of 2025, 84 of them received scholarships from the 122 awards, 11 new for 2025.

More than $392,000 in scholarship money was distributed to the 84 seniors on Thursday.

Rosella Fedor, the creator of the scholarship program, will be stepping down after 16 successful years.

The program will now be under the helm of faculty member Christine Rutledge.