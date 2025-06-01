❮
❯
EXETER — Wyoming Area School District held the 16th Annual Scholarship and Awards Celebration for the Class of 2025 Thursday evening at the Secondary Center gymnasium.
Out of the 175 seniors in the Class of 2025, 84 of them received scholarships from the 122 awards, 11 new for 2025.
More than $392,000 in scholarship money was distributed to the 84 seniors on Thursday.
Rosella Fedor, the creator of the scholarship program, will be stepping down after 16 successful years.
The program will now be under the helm of faculty member Christine Rutledge.