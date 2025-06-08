ALVERNIA UNIVERSITY

Duryea resident awarded degree

Alvernia University celebrated more than 550 students in the Class of 2025 at the Santander Arena in downtown Reading on May 10.

Shawn Loyack, Duryea, Doctor of Philosophy in educational leadership.

Related Video

BOB JONES UNIVERSITY

Wyoming student named to president’s list

Kaitlyn Shaver, Wyoming, a freshman business administration major, was among over 590 Bob Jones University students named to the president’s list for high academic achievement during the Spring 2025 semester.

To qualify, students must earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.

EAST STROUDSBURG UNIVERSITY

Local student participates in ‘The Crucible’

ESU’s Department of Theatre recently presented Arthur Miller’s ‘The Crucible.’ The cast and crew of nearly 40 included Jesse Carey, West Wyoming.

Avoca student participates in conference

The Department of Biology at East Stroudsburg University recently participated in three conferences, allowing students to present research they’ve completed during their studies at ESU.

The Northeast Natural History Conference was held in Springfield, Mass. April 4-6. Kelly Murman, a graduate student from Avoca, gave an oral presentation on “A Dietary Analysis of Four Streamside Salamander Species in Eastern Pennsylvania.”

Political Science and Economics students inducted into honor society

ESU’s Department of Political Science and Economics recently held the joint induction ceremony for the Iota Chi Chapter of Pi Sigma Alpha (National Political Science Honor Society) and Omicron Delta Epsilon (International Honor Society of Economics). Maya Kasa, Wyoming, participated.

Local students earn degrees

A total of 1,086 students received degrees from East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania during three commencement exercises on May 9 and 10. The following Greater Pittston Area residents were among the graduates.

• Jordyn Drager, Pittston, Bachelor of Science in marine science.

• Andrew Krawczyk, Pittston, Master of Science in sport management.

• Alivia Lugin, Avoca, Bachelor of Science in exercise science.

• Jaclyn McHale, Pittston Township, Master of Education in special education.

• Michael Rakaczewski, Pittston, Bachelor of Science, marine science.

• Kaila Slack, Pittston, Master of Education in professional and secondary education.

• James Sobieski, Wyoming, Bachelor of Science in biology.

• Allan Williams, Duryea, Bachelor of Science in accounting.

GROVE CITY COLLEGE

Area residents named to dean’s list

The following local students were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2025 semester at Grove City College.

• Lauren Glickert, Sugarloaf, a senior political science major.

• Trey Zabroski, Mountain Top, a senior biochemistry major.

Students eligible for the dean’s list have a GPA of 3.40 to 3.59; for the dean’s list with distinction a GPA of 3.60 to 3.84 and for the dean’s list with high distinction a GPA of 3.85 to 4.0.

KEAN UNIVERSITY

Harding student earn fall dean’s list honors

Kean University recognized 3,010 undergraduate students who earned a place on the dean’s list for the fall 2024 semester, including Holly Robbins, Harding, an industrial design major.

KUTZTOWN UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA

Fall 2024, Winter 2025 degree recipients announced

Kutztown University conferred degrees for 414 students for the 2024 fall semester and 2025 winter session.

The university announces degree conferment twice a year, once in the winter and once in the summer. Commencement exercises are held in May and December; however, students finish the requirements for graduation throughout the entire year.

The cumulative grade point average necessary for honors distinction is: with honor (cum laude) 3.40; with high honor (magna cum laude) 3.60 and with highest honor (summa cum laude) 3.80.

Students who have requested privacy (FERPA) are not listed publicly.

Local graduates are:

• Thaddeus K Erzar, Wyoming, Bachelor of Arts in political science, summa cum laude.

• Anthony Nelson, Wyoming, Bachelor of Science in computer science; Certificate in Scripting for Data Manipulation, cum laude.

• Nicholas A Semanek, Wyoming, Bachelor of Arts in music – commercial.

• Adam Matthew Wisnewski, Wyoming, Bachelor of Science in computer science; Certificate in Scripting for Data Manipulation, summa cum laude.

MISERICORDIA UNIVERSITY

Area students named to spring dean’s list

The following local students were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2025 semester. Students at Misericordia University qualify for the dean’s list with a 3.55 grade point average or higher.

• Matthew Albrecht, Wyoming.

• Brian Antigua, Duryea.

• Abigail Armitage, Avoca.

• Megan Armitage, Avoca.

• Bradley Augenstein, Duryea.

• Ryan Bonin, West Wyoming.

• Michael Brown, West Wyoming.

• Arianna Bugno, Pittston.

• Elizabeth Burney, Pittston.

• Damian Cavuto, Wyoming.

• Arianna Champi, Dupont.

• Nadia Costagliola, Pittston.

• Abigail Davitt, Duryea.

• Janelle Dudek, Pittston Township.

• Hailey Halagarda, Avoca.

• Magdalyn Hallman, West Wyoming.

• Alana Hoats, West Wyoming.

• Chad Hutchins, Dallas.

• Morgan Janeski, Exeter.

• Carmella Karcutskie, Harding.

• Olivia Kiwak, Harding.

• Layla Kolodzieski, Avoca.

• Dylan Kostik, Wyoming.

• Isabella Krashnak, Jenkins Township.

• Emily Krevey, Pittston.

• Sabrina Kyttle, Exeter.

• Megan Lasher, Harding.

• Olivia Latoski, Wyoming.

• Amanda McCormick, Harding.

• Jesse Mikoliczyk, Harding.

• Amanda Misson, Wyoming.

• Michael Moscatelli, Pittston.

• Isabella Nee, Old Forge.

• Nicholas Pelliccia, Harding.

• Brayden Powers, Duryea.

• Emma Rinaldi, Pittston.

• Morgan Slusser, West Pittston

• Michael Talerico, Duryea.

• Danielle Whitman, Avoca.

• Corbin Wright, Pittston.

• Isabella Zelinski, Harding.

PENNSYLVANIA WESTERN UNIVERSITY

Hughestown student named to spring dean’s list

Pennsylvania Western University recognized nearly 3,000 students who were named to the spring 2025 dean’s list. Gianna Slodysko, Hughestown, a student at the Edinboro Campus, was among those who received the honor.

In order to attain this highly regarded academic honor, degree-seeking students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.4 or higher and complete a minimum of 12 graded credit hours.

SOUTHERN NEW HAMPSHIRE UNIVERSITY

Area residents make dean’s list

Southern New Hampshire University announced Taylor Farrell, Wyoming, was named to the spring 2025 dean’s list. The spring terms run from January to May.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Area residents make president’s list

SNHU announced the following students were named to the spring 2025 president’s list.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the president’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

• Matthew Dwojewski, West Pittston.

• Courtney McDonald, Dupont.

THE UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON

Local resident presented at conference

The University of Scranton announced Jianna Eike, Pittson, was among the 18 undergraduate students to present research at the Eastern Psychological Association Conference in Philadelphia on March 5-9.

In total, 13 research posters and papers were presented by University of Scranton students and professors.

Eike ‘25, a neuroscience major, presented research titled “Examining the Misinformation Effect for Mundane and Unexpected Events” with faculty member Jill Warker, Ph.D., associate professor of psychology.

Local student inducted into honor society

The University of Scranton announced Ashlyn Urbanski, Pittson, was inducted into Pi Mu Epsilon Mathematics Honor Society.

To be considered for induction, students must be in their junior or senior year, have an overall grade point average of 3.33 and a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in mathematics. Eligible biomathematics majors can be nominated with an unsolicited recommendation from full-time mathematics faculty.

Local residents inducted into neuroscience honor society

The University of Scranton announced two local residents were inducted into Nu Rho Psi Neuroscience Honor Society. Local Honorees include:

• Jianna E.Eike, Pittson, a senior neuroscience major.

• Matthew George, Avoca, a senior neuroscience major.

Induction is open to students who have demonstrated interest in neuroscience, have an overall minimum grade point average of 3.2, and a 3.5 average in neuroscience-related courses.

West Pittston student inducted into honor society

Madison Kuharchik, West Pittston, was among the University of Scranton students inducted into Alpha Phi Sigma, the national honor society for criminal justice students.

For induction into the honor society, students must be a junior or senior having a criminal justice major or minor, complete at least four criminal justice courses, maintain a 3.2 grade point average overall as well as in criminal justice, and have a standing in the top 35 percent of the class.

The University’s chapter of the honor society was established in 1982.

Kuharchik is a senior majoring in forensic chemistry at the Jesuit university.

Duryea student inducted into honor society

Andrew Mauriello, Duryea, was among the 30 University of Scranton students inducted into Alpha Mu Gamma, the national honor society for students of foreign languages. The University’s chapter of the honor society was established in 1973.

Mauriello is a junior biochemistry, cell, molecular biology major at the Jesuit university.

Local resident inducted into Counseling Honor Society

Angelina Penatzer, Pittston, a graduate student pursing a clinical mental health counseling degree, was among the 36 University of Scranton students inducted into Chi Delta Rho. It is the University’s chapter of Chi Sigma Iota, the international honor society for counseling. The international honor society was established in 1985 to recognize outstanding achievement and service within the profession of counseling. The University’s chapter of the honor society was established in 1994.

Local residents inducted into Communication Honor Society

Alex Taylor, Duryea, a senior journalism and electronic media major, was among the 18 University of Scranton students inducted into Lambda Pi Eta, the national honor society for communication majors. The national honor society was founded in 1985 to encourage high levels of scholarship and leadership in the field of communications. The University’s chapter was established in 1999.

Local residents inducted into Counseling and Human Services Honor Society

Adina DeStefano, Yatesville, a sophomore pursuing a counseling and human services degree, was among the 16 University of Scranton students inducted into Tau Upsilon Alpha, the national human services honor society. The University’s chapter of the honor society, established in 2008, recognizes academic excellence of undergraduate counseling and human services students.

West Pittston student inducted into honor society

Daniel Marinelli, West Pittston, was among the University of Scranton students inducted into Upsilon Pi Epsilon, the only existing international honor society in the computing and information disciplines.

Undergraduate requirements for induction into the honor society include junior academic standing, completion of 18 credits in computing sciences and a grade point average of 3.2 or higher. Graduate requirements for induction include completion of 15 credits in software engineering courses and a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. The University’s chapter of the honor society was established in 1985.

Marinelli is a junior computer science major at the Jesuit university.

Wyoming resident inducted into business honor society

Nicole Buckman, Wyoming, a graduate student pursuing a Master of Accountancy degree, was among the 29 University of Scranton students inducted into Beta Gamma Sigma, the business honor society.

To be considered for induction, students must rank in the upper seven percent of the junior class, upper 10 percent of the senior class or upper 20 percent of the graduating master’s class. The University’s chapter of the honor society was established in 1997.

Local residents inducted into biology honor society

The following local residents were among the 41 University of Scranton students inducted into Beta Beta Beta, the national honor society for biology.

For induction into the honor society, students must have completed at least three biology courses, maintained at least a 3.0 grade point average in biology, and be in good academic standing at the University. The honor society encourages undergraduate biological research through presentations at conventions, publication in the journal BIOS, and research/travel grants. The University’s chapter of the honor society was established in 1994.

• Andrew Mauriello, Duryea, a junior biochemistry, cell, molecular biology major.

• Matthew Jasienski, Duryea, a junior biochemistry, cell, molecular biology major.

• Olivia Lewis, Pittston, a senior neuroscience major.

Local residents inducted into chemistry honor society

The following local residents were among the 25 University of Scranton students inducted into Phi Lambda Upsilon, the national honorary chemical society. The honor society accepts students with 24 credits in chemistry and a grade point average of 3.0 or higher.

The University’s chapter of the honor society was established in 1975.

• Madison Kuharchik, West Pittston, a senior forensic chemistry major.

• Dana Mackin, Avoca, a senior biology major.

• Hailey Patts, Harding, a senior biochemistry major.

• Kevin Talipan, Pittston, a junior biochemistry major.

Local residents inducted into National Jesuit Honor Society

The following local residents were among the 66 University of Scranton students inducted into Alpha Sigma Nu, the national Jesuit honor society. Alpha Sigma Nu is the only honor society open to students and faculty in all disciplines of the University. Juniors, seniors and graduate students, including students in doctoral level degree programs, who have distinguished themselves in scholarship, loyalty and service are eligible for membership.

Appointments are made by the president of the University on the recommendation of the moderator and chapter members of the society, and no more than four percent of the junior and senior class may be admitted each year.

The Scranton chapter of Alpha Sigma Nu was established in 1943 and is the oldest honor society at the University.

• Maria E. Amato, Wyoming, a senior pursuing a biology degree.

• Matthew J. Jasienski, Duryea, a junior pursuing a biochemistry, cell, molecular biology degree.

• Andrew M. Mauriello, Duryea, a junior pursuing a biochemistry, cell, molecular biology degree.

• Hailey C. Patts, Harding, a senior pursuing a biochemistry degree.

Duryea student presents at Brain and Behavior Conference

Andrew M. Mauriello, Duryea, was among The University of Scranton undergraduate students who made poster presentations for the 2025 University of Scranton Brain and Behavior Conference, held Apr. 26 at the Loyola Science Center on campus.

Mauriello, a biochemistry, cell and molecular biology major, presented “Isolating and identifying candidate Neuro2a cells deficient in Hsd17b7.”